Jackson Holliday’s 2024 City Connect Home Debut Jersey Up for Auction

The MLB Jersey Jackson Holliday wore in his Camden Yards debut is now up for auction

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
When it comes to one of the most exciting pieces of game-worn memorabilia from the 2024 season, there’s no doubt that anything related to the professional debut of Oriole’s top prospect Jackson Holliday will catch the eye of higher-end collectors, especially if it also carries a unique significance.

Third Career Game - Jackson Holliday Game-Used Rookie Season Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey
April 12, 2024 - Camden Yards Debut, Third Career Game - Jackson Holliday Game-Used Rookie Season Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey / https://goldin.co/item/april-12-2024-jackson-holliday-camden-yards-debut-game-used-rookie-seamyl5k

With that said, there is a game-worn Jackson Holliday Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey, from just his third career MLB Game and his first appearance at Camden Yards that is currently up for auction at Goldin, and with just under six days remaining, bids have already reached an impressive $6,000, however that number could climb much higher and well into the high five figure range when all is said and done.

Camden Yards Debut - Jackson Holliday Game-Used Rookie Season Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey (Nameplate)
Camden Yards Debut - Jackson Holliday Game-Used Rookie Season Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey (Nameplate) / https://goldin.co/item/april-12-2024-jackson-holliday-camden-yards-debut-game-used-rookie-seamyl5k

Jackson Holliday, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, made his MLB debut two nights earlier at Fenway Park against the Red Sox. In that game, Orioles fans saw Holliday go 0-for-4 with an RBI.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) hits a single against the Athletics
Jun 8, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) hits a single against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If we fast forward to a few nights later, thousands of eager Orioles fans would get their first in-person peak at Holliday (on April 12th, 2024 to be exact) when the Milwaukee Brewers came into town and faced off against an O’s that were sporting their City Connect jerseys. When all was said and done, Holliday would finish the game by going 0-for-3 at the plate, however that game and his first moments at Camden Yards would be forever captured in time with the jersey he had worn that evening.

Camden Yards Debut - Jackson Holliday Game-Used Rookie Season Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey (Jersey Characteristics)
Camden Yards Debut - Jackson Holliday Game-Used Rookie Season Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey (Jersey Characteristics) / https://goldin.co/item/april-12-2024-jackson-holliday-camden-yards-debut-game-used-rookie-seamyl5k

When it comes to the jersey itself, there are a number of key features to point out. For starters, the bold orange tackle twill lettering and numbering offer a brightness to the jersey, while the empathic and powerful “YOU CAN’T CLIP THESE WINGS” sends a clear message across the front left tail, and lastly a Nike Engineered tag coupled with a team-issued QR code offer an enhanced level of authentication. The back of Holliday’s City Connect jersey distinctly displays the MLB Logo positioned above his nameplate while also including an MLB Authenticated Hologram (Hologram ID: YP789266, FGX), confirming it was worn during the April 12th game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) slides safely into third base
Jun 6, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) slides safely into third base after tagging up on a fly ball to right field during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

While Holliday’s stat line wasn’t anything to write home about, the significance of this jersey is clearly undeniable. Not only does it represent the first time he wore an Orioles uniform in front of a hometown crowd, it’s also the first time he wore a City Connect jersey in front of a hometown crowd. With Jackson Holliday being viewed as one the cornerstones of the team’s future, this jersey is more than a collectible, it’s a piece of baseball history from one of the earliest moments of one’s baseball’s most exciting young prospects.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

