Jackson Holliday’s 2024 City Connect Home Debut Jersey Up for Auction
When it comes to one of the most exciting pieces of game-worn memorabilia from the 2024 season, there’s no doubt that anything related to the professional debut of Oriole’s top prospect Jackson Holliday will catch the eye of higher-end collectors, especially if it also carries a unique significance.
With that said, there is a game-worn Jackson Holliday Baltimore Orioles City Connect Jersey, from just his third career MLB Game and his first appearance at Camden Yards that is currently up for auction at Goldin, and with just under six days remaining, bids have already reached an impressive $6,000, however that number could climb much higher and well into the high five figure range when all is said and done.
Jackson Holliday, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, made his MLB debut two nights earlier at Fenway Park against the Red Sox. In that game, Orioles fans saw Holliday go 0-for-4 with an RBI.
If we fast forward to a few nights later, thousands of eager Orioles fans would get their first in-person peak at Holliday (on April 12th, 2024 to be exact) when the Milwaukee Brewers came into town and faced off against an O’s that were sporting their City Connect jerseys. When all was said and done, Holliday would finish the game by going 0-for-3 at the plate, however that game and his first moments at Camden Yards would be forever captured in time with the jersey he had worn that evening.
When it comes to the jersey itself, there are a number of key features to point out. For starters, the bold orange tackle twill lettering and numbering offer a brightness to the jersey, while the empathic and powerful “YOU CAN’T CLIP THESE WINGS” sends a clear message across the front left tail, and lastly a Nike Engineered tag coupled with a team-issued QR code offer an enhanced level of authentication. The back of Holliday’s City Connect jersey distinctly displays the MLB Logo positioned above his nameplate while also including an MLB Authenticated Hologram (Hologram ID: YP789266, FGX), confirming it was worn during the April 12th game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
While Holliday’s stat line wasn’t anything to write home about, the significance of this jersey is clearly undeniable. Not only does it represent the first time he wore an Orioles uniform in front of a hometown crowd, it’s also the first time he wore a City Connect jersey in front of a hometown crowd. With Jackson Holliday being viewed as one the cornerstones of the team’s future, this jersey is more than a collectible, it’s a piece of baseball history from one of the earliest moments of one’s baseball’s most exciting young prospects.