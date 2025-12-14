Grail cards of Pete Alonso that should increase after signing

Pete Alonso has signed with the Baltimore Orioles. First baseman Pete Alonso is leaving the New York Mets, the team that drafted and developed him, for a five-year deal worth $155 million. This is significant to collectors because when a player of this caliber changes teams, the impact can resonate in their card values.

He's now joining a Baltimore team that just two years ago won over 100 games. There are many holdovers from that lineup, and now they're adding roughly 40 home runs and 100 RBI from Alonso. With that in mind, Alonso's grail cards could see a good bump in value if the Orioles can return to 2023 and 2024 form.

RELATED: 4 Essential Rookie Cards of Pete Alonso as he becomes Mets All-Time Home Run Leader

BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

2016 Bowman Chrome Draft Red Refractor Autograph

Pete Alonso's 2016 Bowman Chrome Draft autographed red refractor numbered to 5, graded a BGS 9.5/10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/5n6ptpus

A grail list has to include his 2016 Bowman Draft 1st autograph red refractor, numbered to five and graded a BS 9.5 with a 10 auto grade. This card was auctioned with what was previously PWCC (and now Fanatics Collect) and ended on October 22, 2022. After 12 bids the final amount was $14,400.

For the seller the timing couldn't have been better. He was just coming off his fourth season and one of the best statistically when he led the majors with 131 runs batted in, 40 home runs and a .271 batting average. He also earned his second All-star nod, first since his rookie year three years prior.

2016 Bowman Draft Black Wave Refractor 1-of-1

Pete Alonso's 2016 Bowman Draft Black Wave 1-of-1, graded a PSA Mint 9 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/2hrxmydh

The highest Alonso card sale, according to Card Ladder, is his 2016 Bowman Draft 1st Chrome black wave 1-of-1 autographed card, graded a PSA Mint 9.

The last sale of this card occurred after the season this year on October 21, 2025. Its hard to tell what factors hit a card's value the most, but the fact that the New York Mets failed to make the postseason on the last day of the regular season after having a top-five payroll could have affected the price of this card.

2019 Topps Chrome 1-of-1 Superfractor Rookie Autograph

Pete Alonso's Topps Chrome 1-of-1 Superfractor, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3pe94zyh

A list of a player's grail cards wouldn't be complete with out the gold standard, the 1-of-1 Topps Chrome Superfractor. Alonso's got the coveted PSA GEM MT 10, and according to PSA and Card Ladder, there has only been one sale. That sale occurred on November 2, 2020 and went for $6,150 on auction at Goldin Auction.

While a four-figure return isn't too shabby for a piece of cardboard encased in plastic, the $6,000 marks seems grossly undervalued at what he's done in the five years since the card was at auction. Not only that, but November 2020 was the start of the COVID card market boom. Since there has only been one sale, one could surmise that it's a hardcore Alonso collector who doesn't want this to leave their collection. But now that he's with the Orioles, maybe we'll see it come to market, especially if Pete gets off to a hot start in his new uniform.

2019 Topps On Demand Dual Autograph 1-of-1 Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso

2019 Topps On Demand Dual Autograph 1-of-1 Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso, graded a BGS 10/10 Pristine. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/munvsjft

One grail that could be for a collector on either side of New York is the 2019 Topps ON Deman dual autographed 1-of-1 Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge. This incredible piece was graded a BGS 10/10 Pristine and last sold for $4,000 on March 8, 2022.

Just like Alonso's 1-of-1 Topps Chrome Superfractor, this card seems grossly undervalued. To have two absolute studs and possible future hall of famers, on a 1-of-1 card, that's graded a BGS Pristine, second to the best grade a card can get. This card must be in a super collector's stash, not going anywhere, since it hasn't moved in more than three years. But you can only imagine what this card would do if the Orioles and the Yankees happen to meet in the American League Championship Series in October 2026.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: