NFL Free Agency: 10 Players Who Could Cash In Big This Offseason

A number of players are set to hit the open market when NFL free agency begins next month.

Though there will be plenty of signings and movement across the league, there are only so many premier players available at each position. Plenty of star players are either traded or locked up before they ever reach free agency, so for the stars or talented players that do become free agents, they have plenty of leverage to earn a major payday.

As free agency approaches, here are 10 players that could cash in big-time this March.

QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis is one of the top quarterbacks available this offseason. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

With Daniel Jones slated to return to the Colts after tearing his Achilles tendon, Malik Willis is the most intriguing young quarterback available in free agency. The talented signal-caller has loads of potential and played well when Jordan Love was injured toward the end of the regular season, throwing for 409 yards and four total touchdowns in those two appearances. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams, Willis could earn a hefty penny for a quarterback with just six career starts.

RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III added to his résumé with a Super Bowl title ahead of free agency. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps no player is entering free agency hotter than Kenneth Walker III. After putting together his second 1,000-yard rushing season, the Seahawks running back had an outstanding postseason, recording 116 yards and three touchdowns in the divisional round. He then tacked on 135 rushing yards in the Super Bowl to win Super Bowl MVP.

RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall could be on the move this offseason. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alongside Walker, Hall will be the prized running back in this free agency cycle. Despite playing for a dysfunctional Jets team, Breece Hall managed to top 1,000 rushing yards in 2025. The versatile back is also productive in the passing game, which should only make him more appealing to potential suitors.

WR George Pickens

George Pickens enters free agency after finishing third in receiving yards. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old wideout is coming off a career-year in which he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The Cowboys want Pickens back in Dallas and he is a candidate for the franchise tag, but if he does hit free agency or re-sign with the Cowboys, look for him to sign a massive contract.

WR Alec Pierce

A number of teams will be interested in Alec Pierce this offseason. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Alec Pierce is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season as he prepares to hit free agency. Pierce tallied 1,003 yards on just 47 catches, averaging a whopping 21.3 yards per catch. He will be coveted by a number of teams looking to become more explosive on offense.

TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts closed out the 2025 season strong. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tight end Kyle Pitts has yet to fully live up to his potential as a former No. 4 pick, but he did put together his best statistical season since his rookie year, racking up 88 catches, 928 yards and five touchdowns. More importantly, he notched a 166-yard, three-touchdown performance in his final primetime game of the season, leaving a lasting impression on the league before becoming a free agent.

C Tyler Linderbaum

A number of teams need to improve their offensive line this offseason. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum enters free agency after Baltimore declined his fifth-year option last spring. He is one of the top offensive linemen available after ranking fourth in PFF’s center grades and fourth in ESPN’s pass block win rate metric among interior offensive linemen.

DE Trey Hendrickson

Despite a down year in 2025, Trey Hendrickson is one of the top players available. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is coming off a 2025 season that saw him limited to seven games and four sacks due to injury, but he should still garner plenty of interest from around the league. After all, it’s not often a premier pass rusher hits free agency, particularly after he just led the NFL in sacks in 2024.

LB Jaelan Phillips

If Jaelan Phillips doesn’t return to the Eagles, there should be several teams interested in signing the linebacker. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Though the Eagles fell short of their goals this season, Jaelan Phillips proved to be an impactful midseason addition for Philadelphia. The 26-year-old has expressed interest in returning to the Eagles, but if he does hit the open market, there should be plenty of teams interested in the talented young linebacker. After missing significant time due to injuries in recent seasons, Phillips played in all 17 games this season which should only boost his value.

LB Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd is coming off a career year in Duval County. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars defense had a resurgence under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, and few players capitalized more than linebacker Devin Lloyd. The 27-year-old linebacker picked off five passes while earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

