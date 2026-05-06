The best time to buy cards is the offseason of that sport, but during the playoffs, people can make quick profits by targeting the right player at the right time. Here are some players that you may want to consider buying and selling while the second round of the playoffs continues.

When card values go up, it's a good time to negotiate with dealers. If they have held the card, they will take a profit even if they are not selling at the highest comp.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks - BUY

PSA

Jalen Brunson is the heart and soul of the New York Knicks, and the value of Knicks cards usually goes up when the Knicks do well. The Knicks are the favorites to move on to the next round and beat the 76ers. Even if Mike from Sports Cards Nonsense disagrees.

The last time the Knicks won a Finals was in 1973. If the Knicks were to win this year, which they have a legitimate chance of doing, Brunson would be the main reason. It could be a legacy-making run for him, and his market could soar.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs - BUY

PSA

Victor Wembanyama's card prices are already high, but if the Spurs win the Finals, his cards should see a spike. If they get knocked out by the Timberwolves, his cards become a safe hold for the long term, pending any major injuries.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves - BUY

PSA

The Timberwolves are currently playing the Spurs, but both Wembanyama and Edwards are buys for similar reasons. Whichever team advances, its superstars' cards should see an increase in value. If they don't advance, Edwards would at least become a safe hold in the long term.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers - SELL

PSA

LeBron James has had an incredible career, and he is, yet again, in the NBA playoffs. While he is in the playoffs, his cards should hold value for collectors looking to capitalize on the Lakers' success this year. The Lakers are considered long shots to win the Finals at the moment or even advance past the Thunder.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons - SELL

PSA

Cade Cunningham is making a name for himself, and he is having an incredible run right now. Despite being the top seed in the East, Cunningham's odds to advance are not as great as they once seemed. Despite a Celtics loss in Round 1, the Pistons struggled. They barely made it out of round one, and the road only gets tougher.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers - SELL

PSA

Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers are playing very well, but it's highly unlikely they get past the Knicks. If they do make it past them, they are still a long shot to win it all. At this point, while he still has value this season, Maxey should be considered a sell, especially with how well Joel Embiid has played.