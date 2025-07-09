Caitlin Clark's Top 3 Most Graded Cards and Rates of Perfection
When it comes to tracking and analyzing sports card grading data from top companies like PSA, BGS, and SGC, by providing insights into market trends, population counts, and Gem Mint rates across cards, there's really only one resource to turn to and that is GemRate.com.
The rate of total graded card submissions of specific card that receive a grade of PSA 10 or “Gem Mint” is also known as its "Gem Rate". Let's take a look at the Top 3 Caitlin Clark cards that are submitted for grading and their respected Gem Rates.
According to GemRate.com, "There are approximately 2,121 different types of Caitlin Clark trading cards, with a total of 162,901 graded copies submitted across all types. Of those, 84,170 have received a top-tier "Gem Mint" grade, resulting in an overall gem rate of 52%".
2024 Panini Instant WNBA Draft Night – Caitlin Clark (Card No. DN1) - When it comes to this card, there have been 10,797 submitted for grading and of those submissions, only 5,264 have received a Gem Mint grade which results in a Gem Rate of 49%. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $50-$60 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold in an average range of $215-$220.
2022 Bowman Chrome University – Caitlin Clark (Card No. 50) – When it comes to this card, there have been 10,170 submitted for grading and of those submissions, only 3,600 have received a Gem Mint grade which results in a Gem Rate of 35%. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $14-$16 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold in an average range of $100-$150.
2024 Panini Instant WNBA Rookie of the Year – Caitlin Clark (Card No. A) - When it comes to this card, there have been 9,991 submitted for grading and of those submissions, only 3,907 have received a Gem Mint grade which results in a Gem Rate of 39%. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $5-$7 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold in an average range of $55-$60.
Now that we’ve examined the gem mint grading rates of the three most frequently submitted Caitlin Clark’s cards, the hobby community is now armed with critical insight into each card’s rarity as well as its condition scarcity compared to the total numbers of graded cards in circulation.