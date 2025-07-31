Cards of deadline deal players Suarez, Bieber and possibly Luis Robert
Two big names in Eugenio Suárez and Shane Bieber have been moved, and at the time of this writing Luis Robert is rumored to be in a lot of discussions. Collectors and fans alike watch intensively at all the transactions to see who their team (or their rivals) will land before the deadline. And for better or worse, cards of these players can see crazy swings in the immediate aftermath of the mid-season deadline.
Eugenio Suárez - Traded to the Mariners
Eugenio Suárez is heading back to Seattle in a deal that sends three players to Arizona. This is his second stint with the M's, the first being during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. But in the 2025 Suárez the Mariners are getting a power bat with nearly 40 homeruns before the calendar turns to August.
RELATED: Top Five Wade Boggs Cards With the Rays
His rookie comes with him in a Detroit Tigers uniform in the 2014 Topps Update Series. He was signed by Detroit as an international free agent and spent one season with them before being dealt to the Cincinnati Reds.
His rookie gold parallel, numbered out of 2014 has seen a significant jump in just two weeks, since he became one of the top free agent targets a few weeks ago. According to 130point, sales on July 13th and July 15th went for $75 and $89.99 respectively. Within that same search, a sale just yesterday went for $189.99.
Shane Bieber - Traded to the Blue Jays
Shane Bieber, for the first time ever, will not be wearing a Cleveland jersey the next time he steps on a MLB pitcher's mound. On July 30th, Bieber was dealt from the only team he's ever played for to the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. He's been with the Cleveland organization since he was drafted in 2016.
Sales history on Card Ladder clearly reflect Bieber being on the IL shelf. It was announced in April 2024 that he would indeed need the dreaded Tommy John surgery. Currently Card Ladder shows the latest sale of his 2018 Topps Chrome Update PSA 10 rookie card was a measly $10.40. He has started a rehab assignment and went four 1-run innings with Cleveland's AA team before the trade, indicating a return to action is coming soon which may bump that value. He's also going to a first-place contender in Toronto.
But outside the COVID boom Bieber still didn't carry much value, regardless of the injury. It's odd how low his cards were valued considering he's a former Cy Young winner, two-time All-star, a Triple Crown winner, and a Gold Glove winner. He does have the unfortunate fate of being included in a set that has rookies of Ronald Acuna Jr, Juan Soto, and Shohei Ohtani.
Luis Robert - Rumored to be on the move
Luis Robert is still on the Chicago White Sox roster as of this writing, but he's been a topic of conversation among the pundit and bloggers for the better part of the week as a candidate to get moved. So it remains to be seen if he gets moved at all at this point.
One of Robert's biggest cards is his 2020 Topps Chrome gold refractor, numbered to 50. According to Card Ladder this card, in a PSA 10, peaked at $1,700 in April 2022. And while it has come crashing down from that value, it's still about a $200 card, based on the last recorded sale on Card Ladder, that occurred on June 5th of this year.
TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:
- Media Visionaries Launch Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network, Uniting the Industry's Top Media Platforms