MLB Trade Candidate Rankings and Deadline Predictions 2.0
We’re a week away from the July 31 trade deadline, and there are still plenty of teams yet to emerge as buyers or sellers. When we released our initial trade candidate rankings and predictions a month ago, there were only six teams more than seven games outside of a wild-card spot. Now, there are … seven.
Even so, since then there seems to be more teams that have internally admitted they aren’t going to win the World Series in 2025, adding some more players to the rumor mill to boost what had been quite a barren trade market. We’re still waiting for our first game-changing deal of July, however—and it seems more than likely Rafael Devers will be the most talented player traded this season.
Still, there are plenty of intriguing players available. We’ve updated last month’s initial rankings of the 25 best players who seem most likely to be traded, with six new entries making their debut. We’ve identified each player’s most logical landing spots, and offer predictions for where (or if) they’ll be dealt.
Notes: Players are ranked by their value, not their likelihood of getting traded. All stats are updated entering July 23.
1. Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins SP
2025 stats: 10–4, 2.63 ERA, 3.13 FIP, 0.90 WHIP, 132 K, 23 BB, 2.9 fWAR in 116 1/3 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Astros
Ryan has put everything together this season, flashing masterful control with a five-pitch mix that keeps hitters guessing. He’s a legitimate ace who just turned 29 and carries two more years of team control beyond 2025. The Twins will rightly demand a massive return for the righthander, but if he’s moved, it’s difficult to foresee a better player changing teams over the next week.
Prediction: Not traded
2. Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox LF
2025 stats: .257/.323/.433, 9 HR, 10 3B, 25 2B, 54 R, 51 RBI, 1.7 fWAR in 101 games
Best fits: Padres, Braves, Royals, Dodgers, Phillies, Guardians
Duran ranked fourth in the AL in WAR last season—directly above Juan Soto and José Ramirez—while leading the majors in doubles and triples. The 28-year-old has fallen off quite a bit this season, but he’s under team control through 2028 and still profiles as an above-average leadoff hitter for the next several years. The Red Sox would have to be blown away by an offer to consider trading another building block so soon after the Rafael Devers deal, especially after their recent surge that has them right in the thick of the playoff race, though they do possess a surplus of outfielders and Duran has been the name most frequently popping up in rumors.
Prediction: Not traded
3. Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
2025 stats: .257/.328/.605, 36 HR, 18 2B, 64 R, 86 RBI, 3.4 fWAR in 99 games
Best fits: Yankees, Cubs, Tigers, Mariners, Brewers, Royals, Twins
Suárez is a streaky power hitter who’s had a terrific first half—the 33-year-old leads the majors in RBIs and with 36 home runs is on pace to top his previous career high of 49 homers set during the 2019 juiced-ball season. He also hit the 300th home run of his career last month and will likely be the best bat moved before the deadline. D-Backs GM Mike Hazen has thus far indicated an unwillingness to sell, but top prospect Jordan Lawlar is waiting in the wings, Suárez is a pending free agent and Arizona may not have the pitching to keep up in the playoff race following season-ending injuries to ace Corbin Burnes, starter Jordan Montgomery and closers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk.
Prediction: Traded to Yankees
4. Jhoan Durán, Minnesota Twins RP
2025 stats: 5–4, 1.62 ERA, 2.12 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, 15 SV, 50 K, 16 BB, 1.4 fWAR in 44 1/3 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Phillies, Tigers, Dodgers, Rangers, Rays
Durán has taken his game to new heights in his fourth big-league season, blowing hitters away with a four-seamer that sits 100.3 mph and a devastating knuckle curve that’s generated a 42.6% whiff rate. He’s posted a staggering 67.8% ground ball rate and has allowed just one home run. Should the Twins decide to capitalize on what is likely to be Durán’s peak value, there should be no shortage of contending teams lining up to add a game-changing closer to the back of their bullpen.
Prediction: Traded to Cubs
5. Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres SP
2025 stats: 3–9, 4.64 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 1.30 WHIP, 139 K, 39 BB, 2.2 fWAR in 108 2/3 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Rays, Mets
Most teams currently in playoff position such as the Padres wouldn’t consider trading a player like Cease, who has two top-four Cy Young finishes in the last three seasons. But most teams aren’t run by A.J. Preller. San Diego is reportedly listening to offers for Cease to potentially augment other parts of their roster. Cease is averaging double-digit strikeouts per nine innings for the fifth consecutive year, though hitters have been doing much more damage against his breaking pitches than usual. Still, the pending free agent has the potential to be a superb rental despite his discouraging 14.85 ERA in three career playoff starts.
Prediction: Not traded
6. Felix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles RP
2025 stats: 1–1, 2.60 ERA, 3.32 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, 16 SV, 50 K, 23 BB, 0.6 fWAR in 34 2/3 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies, Tigers, Diamondbacks, Rangers
Bautista’s stuff hasn’t quite returned to its pre-Tommy John surgery level of dominance—his sinker is a couple ticks slower and doesn’t generate whiffs as frequently. He’s also walking batters at a 16.2% rate—second-highest out of over 350 pitchers with at least 30 innings this season. None of that has stopped him from putting up strong results, with a .158 expected batting average against that ranks as the second-best among qualified pitchers.
Prediction: Not traded
7. Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians RP
2025 stats: 5–2, 2.86 ERA, 2.34 FIP, 1.23 WHIP, 21 SV, 44 K, 10 BB, 1.2 fWAR in 44 IP
Best fits: Tigers, Cubs, Yankees, Phillies, Dodgers
The typically dominant Clase struggled to begin 2025, posting a 6.75 ERA through the end of April. He’s regained his form since then and would certainly cost quite a bit for a team to acquire sometime in the next week. Clase is owed $6 million in ‘26, followed by $10 million club options for ‘27 and ‘28, so a club that trades for the three-time All-Star would be getting its closer for the next three seasons.
Prediction: Not traded
8. Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals SP
2025 stats: 6–5, 2.94 ERA, 4.37 FIP, 1.09 WHIP, 93 K, 31 BB, 1.0 fWAR in 107 IP
Best fits: Blue Jays, Cubs, Dodgers, Cardinals, Angels, Padres
Lugo doesn’t strike out a ton of hitters, but he hasn’t posted an ERA above 3.60 since 2020 and quietly finished second in AL Cy Young voting last year while winning a Gold Glove to boot. The 35-year-old also fared well in two playoff starts last season. The converted reliever would improve just about any postseason rotation and the Royals may feel obliged to deal Lugo ahead of his looming free agency to either improve the AL’s lowest-scoring offense or retool for next year.
Prediction: Traded to Blue Jays
9. Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates SP
2025 stats: 3–10, 3.48 ERA, 3.34 FIP, 1.14 WHIP, 92 K, 27 BB, 2.6 fWAR in 119 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Blue Jays, Mets
Like his teammate Paul Skenes, Keller too has a lopsided win-loss record despite quality work this season thanks to the Pirates’ woeful offense. Keller doesn’t blow hitters away like Skenes, but his six-pitch mix and pinpoint command make him effective. The 29-year-old has made 112 starts since 2022—ninth-most during that span—and is under contract through 2028, so Pittsburgh ought to get some serious interest from the many pitching-needy teams looking to buy.
Prediction: Traded to Mets
10. Josh Naylor, Arizona Diamondbacks 1B
2025 stats: .293/.362/.452, 11 HR, 11 SB, 49 R, 58 RBI, 1.5 fWAR in 91 games
Best fits: Mariners, Rangers, Reds, Red Sox, Twins, Royals
A 2024 All-Star with the Cleveland Guardians, Naylor is enjoying his fourth straight above-average offensive season following an offseason trade to Arizona and its hitter-friendly confines, where his OPS is more than 100 points higher than on the road. Still, he’s one of just 12 qualified players batting at least .290 with an OPS over .800. Naylor, like Suárez, is set to be a free agent this offseason and a number of teams in need of a bat could sway the D-Backs into selling.
Prediction: Traded to Red Sox
11. Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves C
2025 stats: .240/.331/.514, 16 HR, 27 R, 38 RBI, 2.4 fWAR in 64 games
Best fits: Padres, Giants, Guardians, Rangers
Catchers are rarely traded midseason, especially those as talented as Murphy. And the Braves have indicated they won’t deal the 2023 All-Star they have under contract through 2028. But with Drake Baldwin emerging as a Rookie of the Year contender and this season looking like a lost one for Atlanta, Murphy could fetch a monster haul for a team short on organizational depth.
Prediction: Not traded
12. Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks SP
2025 stats: 9–5, 3.32 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 1.06 WHIP, 118 K, 37 BB, 2.2 fWAR in 122 IP
Best fits: Cardinals, Cubs, Blue Jays, Twins, Red Sox, Angels
Kelly has never made an All-Star team or garnered Cy Young votes, but he’s been one of the league’s most solid starters since coming over from the KBO in 2019. His 3.76 ERA over that span ranks 16th (min. 800 IP), ahead of hurlers like Dylan Cease and Aaron Nola. He also showed during Arizona’s 2023 World Series run that he can be counted on in the playoffs, recording a 2.25 ERA in four postseason starts. The 36-year-old could make for a sneakily good hired arm amid one of his best seasons before he enters free agency in the winter if the D-Backs elect to move him.
Prediction: Traded to Astros
13. Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles 1B
2025 stats: .278/.373/.451, 12 HR, 40 R, 36 RBI, 2.1 fWAR in 86 games
Best fits: Mariners, Royals, Giants, Rangers
O’Hearn has been among the few bright spots in what’s been a dismal season in Baltimore. After posting a respectable 119 wRC+ from 2023 to ‘24, his 134 mark to start the year ranks as the sixth-highest in the American League. O’Hearn can passably play first base and the corner outfield, and has improved against lefties to the point where he’s not automatically relegated to the bench against southpaws. He’s a free agent after this season, so likely wouldn’t cost much to acquire, and could be a middle-of-the-order bat to boost a contending team’s lineup.
Prediction: Traded to Mariners
14. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins SP
2025 stats: 4–9, 7.14 ERA, 4.66 FIP, 1.49 WHIP, 73 K, 39 BB, 0.5 fWAR in 97 IP
Best fits: Cubs, Blue Jays, Astros, Tigers, Dodgers, Mets
The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner has been on a winding path to rediscover his form after making his return from Tommy John surgery. Through the first two months of the season, that form seemed a long way off. Alcantara went 2–7 with an 8.47 ERA through his first 11 starts, with 29 walks and just 40 strikeouts in 51 innings. He looked improved throughout June, but July brought more struggles until Wednesday’s stellar outing against the Padres. The righthander clearly still has it in him to dominate, but finding consistency has been a challenge. That he’s under club control through 2027 makes him more attractive.
Prediction: Not traded
15. Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins SP
2025 stats: 3–4, 3.61 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, 86 K, 30 BB, 1.2 fWAR in 82 1/3 IP
Best fits: Dodgers, Cubs, Orioles, Blue Jays
Cabrera has long been an intriguing yet inconsistent talent, capable of dominating one outing then looking erratic the next. He’s put together an impressively stable stretch here after a rocky April, posting a 2.47 ERA and 2.99 FIP with a 25.7% strikeout rate in 13 starts since the beginning of May. Cabrera is still only 27 and under team control through 2028, so Miami is likely to want to hang onto him—though offers for one of the few impact starters on the market could entice them to part ways.
Prediction: Traded to Dodgers
16. Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves DH
2025 stats: .235/.361/.390, 13 HR, 11 2B, 37 R, 42 RBI, 0.8 fWAR in 92 games
Best fits: Tigers, Mariners, Royals, Yankees, Twins
After mashing 79 homers over the last two seasons and finishing fourth in NL MVP voting last year, Ozuna’s power has significantly fallen off in his age-34 season, though he’s partially compensated by trailing only Juan Soto in walk rate (16.2%). The Braves have just about run out of time to get hot and Ozuna is one of their only two pending free agents along with reliever Raisel Iglesias, who after quietly unleashing a 16-outing scoreless streak allowed four runs to the Yankees to take his sixth loss of the season on Saturday.
Prediction: Traded to Tigers
17. Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks SP
2025 stats: 7–11, 5.58 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 1.37 WHIP, 116 K, 46 BB, 0.0 fWAR in 121 IP
Best fits: Astros, Blue Jays, Angels, Padres, Twins
Gallen has finished in the top 10 of NL Cy Young voting three times this decade, but the 29-year-old has picked an awful time for a down season. With his team desperately needing quality arms and himself months away from free agency, Gallen ranks 294th out of 300 qualified pitchers in run value and leads the NL in home runs allowed (23). None of his five pitches are working for him as practically all of his batted-ball metrics have trended in the wrong direction. He even gave up 12 combined earned runs in back-to-back June starts against the Rockies and White Sox. It all makes for a somber outlook, and while his track record may convince a contender to try and squeeze some quality innings out of him down the stretch, it also will make it hard for two teams to agree on his value.
Prediction: Not traded
18. Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels OF
2025 stats: .233/.305/.492, 23 HR, 56 R, 76 RBI, 1.9 fWAR in 98 games
Best fits: Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, Guardians, Mariners, Royals
Ward is putting up the best power numbers of his career, on pace to soar past last season’s career-high 25 home runs any day now. That’s come at the expense of his results on balls in play, with his .261 BABIP the product of an extreme fly ball approach. Under team control through 2026, Ward could be of use to teams with corner outfield holes and add some extra thump to the middle of the lineup. The Angels are hovering on the periphery of the wild-card race and have demonstrated a reluctance to sell in years past, so the team could opt to keep him around to better its chances of contending next season.
Prediction: Not traded
19. Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles CF
2025 stats: .216/.297/.401, 13 HR, 14 SB, 38 R, 42 RBI, 0.7 fWAR in 83 games
Best fits: Phillies, Mets, Guardians, Royals
A lack of starting caliber center fielders drives much of Mullins’s trade value. At his peak, he was a legitimate difference maker with speed and power, posting a 30–30 season in 2021 and averaging 16 homers and 28 stolen bases from ‘22 to ‘24. This year, Mullins’s offensive production has dipped to career lows in batting average and on-base percentage, though he’s still tracking for over 20 home runs. A sub-par defensive center fielder (ranking last at the position in defensive runs saved), he’s a free agent after this season, and likely not a part of the Orioles’ long-term plans.
Prediction: Traded to Guardians
20. Griffin Jax, Minnesota Twins RP
2025 stats: 1–4, 3.83 ERA, 2.91 FIP, 1.18 WHIP, 67 K, 10 BB, 1.5 fWAR in 42 1/3 IP
Best fits: Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees, Tigers, Rays
Jax doesn’t have a save this season and his ERA is near 4.00, but don’t let that fool you—he has the stuff to be one of the most dominant late-inning relief pitchers in the league. His K-BB% (32.2%) is the second-highest in the league behind Aroldis Chapman, and no pitcher induces swings at pitches outside the strike zone at a higher rate than Jax does. He’s also under club control through 2027.
Prediction: Traded to Dodgers
21. David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates RP
2025 stats: 2–5, 2.38 ERA, 2.03 FIP, 1.09 WHIP, 14 SV, 46 K, 9 BB, 1.1 fWAR in 34 IP
Best fits: Phillies, Cubs, Tigers, Blue Jays
The Pirates actually demoted Bednar to the minors early this season after three rough outings in which the two-time All-Star retired only three of the nine batters he faced. He returned in mid-April and has been dominant since, rescuing his trade value for the last-place Buccos. Bednar is making a reasonable $5.9 million this season and has one year left before reaching free agency, so teams would be getting more than just a rental to fortify the back end of their bullpen.
Prediction: Traded to Phillies
22. Ramón Laureano, Baltimore Orioles OF
2025 stats: .280/.343/.511, 12 HR, 4 SB, 36 R, 40 RBI, 1.8 fWAR in 72 games
Best fits: Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, Guardians, Mariners, Royals
After forcing his way into playing time down the stretch in Atlanta last year, Laureano has done the same in a crowded Orioles outfield this season and has in fact been Baltimore’s second-most valuable player, per bWAR, behind only Gunnar Henderson. The 30-year-old still boasts a cannon of an arm and can play either outfield corner, with his reverse splits this season (.926 OPS vs. RHP, .734 OPS vs. LHP) indicating he can continue to start if needed. The O’s do hold a $6.5 million team option on Laureano for 2026, but it may behoove them to sell high on him.
Prediction: Traded to Padres
23. Harrison Bader, Minnesota Twins CF
2025 stats: .249/.330/.438, 12 HR, 8 SB, 36 RBI, 1.8 fWAR in 88 games
Best fits: Rays, Phillies, Mets
Bader has been a boon for the Twins after signing a one-year, $6.25 million contract this winter. Though he’s spent most of his time in left field, he still provides elite defense in center and is putting up a full-season career-best 113 wRC+. He’ll be a rental for whoever acquires him, but should still command a decent price as a starting-caliber center fielder.
Prediction: Traded to Phillies
24. Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies 3B
2025 stats: .222/.324/.404, 12 HR, 12 2B, 32 R, 25 RBI, 1.3 fWAR in 78 games
Best fits: Brewers, Mariners, Royals, Yankees
McMahon is on pace to hit 20 homers for the sixth straight full season, an impressive accomplishment that’s somewhat lessened by playing half of his games at Coors Field—despite that fact, he’s never registered as an above-average bat by wRC+. His 125 strikeouts are the most in the NL and his OPS this season is nearly 300 points higher in Colorado (.868) compared to road games (.589). The 30-year-old is also set to make $16 million in each of the next two seasons, meaning the Rockies would likely have to pay part of his contract if they want to acquire a meaningful prospect package in a trade. Still, McMahon’s season statistics are about as consistent as they can get, and he could fill multiple spots around the infield for some playoff team.
Prediction: Traded to Brewers
25. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox CF
2025 stats: .206/.292/.344, 10 HR, 25 SB, 35 R, 40 RBI, 0.6 fWAR in 83 games
Best fits: Mets, Guardians, Phillies, Padres, Rangers
Robert’s production at the plate has rapidly diminished since winning a Silver Slugger in 2023 to the point where he’s barely valued as a replacement-level player even with his stellar baserunning and glovework in center field. A pair of $20 million club options for 2026 and ’27 that were once seen as potential bargains are now highly unlikely to be exercised. His walk rate (10.5%) and chase rate (32.7%) have never been better, indicating an improvement in his plate discipline, and he’s suddenly posted a 1.023 OPS in July to partially repair his trade value. Still, his abysmal squared-up rate (18.5%, first percentile in MLB) indicates there’s more work for him to do. The White Sox don’t have much to gain by holding onto Robert, but it’s hard to tell if their valuation on him will come down enough by the deadline for another team to take a swing on the 27-year-old.
Prediction: Traded to Mets
Dropped out: Red Sox RP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox SP Walker Buehler, Rangers SP Tyler Mahle, Pirates RP Dennis Santana, Marlins OF Jesús Sánchez, Rockies RP Jake Bird, Nationals RP Kyle Finnegan