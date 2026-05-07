Dylan Harper SuperFractor Sets New Record for His Card Sales

The Dylan Harper card market hit a new high this week, when his one-of-one Topps Chrome superfractor sold for six figures.

Dylan Harper's 1-of-1 Superfractor autograph just sold for $280,000, making it the most expensive Dylan Harper card of all time pic.twitter.com/oOJ65JXpoK — Topps (@Topps) May 7, 2026

The card, according to Card Ladder, sold for $280,000 on May 1, 2026, as a best offer, buy it now on eBay. The seller had the card listed for $449,999 and ultimately took the offer of $280K.

This sale completely blew his previous high out of the water. According to Card Ladder, Harper's Topps Chrome Next Stop Signature Superfractor, graded a BGS 9.5 Auto 10, sold for $43,201.20 with Alt auction house. The sale was final on February 19, 2026.

Grading SuperFractors and 1-of-1s

It's very interesting how far apart the new record sale is from the previous record. The card sold in February was a BGS gem, while the card sold on May 1st was graded PSA Near Mint 7, not exactly a desirable grade.

May 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) guards Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Given the two sales and their respective grades, the question remains: Is it necessary to grade one-of-ones and superfractor cards? It's the only one of its kind, and judging by the sale numbers, it doesn't matter whether it is a gem or near-mint graded. You could also assume part of the choice to grade is to encapsulate it for protection.

Timing, as they say, is Everything

The big price difference could come down to something as simple as timing. The BGS one-of-one was sold a few days after the All-Star break. At the time, the attention was on fellow rookies Kon Kneuppel and Cooper Flagg. While he comes in third when it comes to rookies and their prospects, Harper was still overshadowed.

Mar 25, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard DeJon Jarreau (77) during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

But now he is the only one of the three still playing. The Spurs are in the second round of the playoffs, tied with the Timberwolves at the time of this writing. And Harper is a big part of their success. He's averaging 13 points per game to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game as a rookie alongside an MVP candidate in Victor Wembanyama.

A "True" Card Versus an Insert

Another big factor in the price discrepancy is that collectors prefer the true base card to an insert. The sale in February, while it is still a superfractor autograph, is part of an insert set. The insert set is the Next Stop Signatures, while on-card, it is not nearly as desirable as the base auto.

Dylan Harper's base Next Stop Signatures insert autograph. | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/3sty5xjc

A base auto is always going to sell more than an insert set. It's the same as a true gold numbered to 50, selling higher than a gold wave also numbered to 50. The true colors, similar to base autos, will always be preferred by collectors.

With the Spurs coming back and winning game two against the Timberwolves by almost 40 points, the Spurs' success can only kick Harper's market into a higher gear, and maybe we could see another high sale before the postseason is finished.