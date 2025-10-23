Gem Mint Night to feature rare Kobe Bryant Patch Autograph

In the history of the NBA, there are a few players who stand out above the rest in terms of greatness, statistics, and how they played the game throughout their careers. Michael Jordan would be towards the top, if not the top of many lists, but another name that would not be far behind is Kobe Bryant. Bryant played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, racking up an immense stat sheet during his playing days. Now, he still has tremendous hobby value, especially when it comes to autographs and patch cards. On Thursday, Gem Mint Night will be happening on eBay Live, and a rare Bryant card will be up for auction.

Gem Mint Night Summary

Gem Mint Night is an event that takes place on eBay Live weekly. Numerous sellers hold events that feature key cards that are in high grades. For example, it would not be uncommon for a PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Silver Jayden Daniels RC to appear in this type of event. It features one of the more desirable Quarterbacks from the 2024 rookie class, and it is graded a PSA 10 - gem mint. On top of both of these factors, it is from a desirable set, and is one of the most sought after Daniels rookies from last year. Gem Mint Night can be a chance for collectors to obtain cards that can be centerpieces of their collections in high grades. Depending on the card, they could be won via auction for reasonable prices as well.

2024 Panini Prizm Silver Jayden Daniels RC PSA 10 | eBay

The Key Cards

There are two main cards featured in the Gem Mint Night event that is being hosted by BBQ Breaks this Thursday at 9 PM Eastern. One is a Kobe Bryant three color patch autograph out of Flawless, while the other is a Zach Edey 1/1 Logoman. While the Kobe card is likely to be the featured card of the event, the Edey is still a really cool card, and any collector would be happy to add a logoman to their collection. At the time of writing, it is not known what other cards will be featured in the event. Once it goes live, Gem Mint Night can be found here.

BBQ Breaks Live Event: Thursday, October 23rd at 9 PM EST (6 PM PST) | eBay Live

Gem Mint Night is always a highlight in the hobby, as it showcases some of the biggest cards in the hobby. This week features a major Kobe Bryant card from Flawless, and it will be interesting to see how much it will end up selling for at auction. If collectors have time, they should definitely tune in to see what cards are up for grabs on eBay Live.

