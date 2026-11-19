Week 11 gets underway on Thursday night, as the Houston Texans face a must-win situation at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, falling to 2-5 against the spread as a favorite this season. Now, the Texans are jsut 3-6 and facing an uphill battle to get into the playoffs in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Colts are 3-7 and have already shown that they're playing for the future by moving on from several key veterans at this year's trade deadline.

As a result, the Texans are favored at home in the second -- and final -- meeting between these teams this season, though the odds have moved quite a bit since they first came out.

Colts vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colts +12.5 (-112)

Texans -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Colts: +525

Texans: -750

Total

43.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

There has been a ton of movement in the odds for this AFC South battle. Even though Indy won the first game between these teams, the Texans opened as 10-point favorites at home in Week 11. In addition to that, the total was set at 44.5.

A lot has changed since these odds came out on Sunday night, as the Texans have seen the spread move in their favor by 2.5 points (to 12.5) while the total has dropped to 43.5. It's interesting to see the total falling since both of these teams rank in the bottom half in the NFL in EPA/Play in the 2026 season.

Our team has put together our favorite picks and predictions for this game, including some prop bets, anytime touchdown scorer picks and more. However, one pick has stood out with the total now dropping to 43.5, as SI Betting's Iain MacMillan wrote in his Road to 272 column earlier this week that the OVER is his favorite bet on Thursday:

With the spread in the double digits, I have no interest in backing either team. Instead, I'm going to take the OVER.

The Texans' offense has been their strength this season. They're now ninth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in that metric since Week 4. C.J. Stroud has also been phenomenal, ranking inside the top eight in almost every quarterback metric since Week 4. Now they'll get to feast against a horrific Colts defense that's 21st in opponent EPA per play.

Of course, it's hard to trust the Colts' offense, but it's time for us to continue to assume that the Houston offense is going to turn things around and become the elite unit it was the past few seasons. The biggest red flag in this game is that they're 22nd in opponent rush EPA and 27th in opponent rush success rate, which will feed directly into the Colts' offensive strength with Jonathan Taylor.

Now that the total is down a point from when MacMillan bet it, it's a perfect opportunity to tail his pick.

This game remains a huge one for the AFC playoff race with teams like New England, Las Vegas and more set to take a step back after losses (and injuries) in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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