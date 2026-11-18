The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans may not be known for playing high-scoring games this season, but there's still a way to bet on a few players to find the end zone in this standalone matchup on Thursday night.

Week 11 kicks off in Houston with C.J. Stroud and company favored by double digits against Daniel Jones and the tanking Colts, who traded away multiple key players at the deadline.

Despite that, the Colts are 3-7 and Houston is just 3-6 entering the second meeting between these teams in the 2026 season. The total in this game is in the mid-40s, which means we should see a few touchdowns on each side, especially with both of these defenses ranking in the bottom half of the league in EPA/Play.

On the Houston side, it's going to be the passing game that has to get the job done in this one, as David Montgomery has been banged up with a groin injury and Woody Marks suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss against Cleveland.

That leaves Stroud with very few options outside of his receiving corps, where Nico Collins has been the clear No. 1 option.

As for the Colts, it's the Jonathan Taylor show with several pieces gone at the deadline. Jones hasn't exactly led the team on a ton of touchdown drives in 2026, so bettors may want to be careful with the number of Colts they’re willing to bet on in this game.

I found a few players to target to find the end zone to kick off Thursday night in Week 11.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Colts vs. Texans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD (+110)

Taylor was the subject of trade rumors at the deadline, but he remains in Indy and should be the top option in this offense heading into Week 11.

Oddsmakers have set plenty of Taylor’s props lower with Seth McGowan getting involved in this backfield in recent weeks, yet Taylor has still played over 67 percent of the offensive plays in all but one game in the 2026-27 season.

He hasn't found the end zone since Week 7, so there is some risk when it comes to this bet and the shaky Indy offense. Still, Taylor has eight scores in the 2026 campaign, and is taking on a Houston team that has allowed 12 rushing scores.

The Texans’ defense is just 20th in EPA/Rush and is allowing 4.0 yards per carry. Taylor handled 25 touches the last time these two teams met, so I don’t mind as an anytime touchdown scorer pick with this offense devoid of playmakers.

Nico Collins Anytime TD (-105)

Houston wideout Nico Collins has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, and he has five touchdowns in seven appearances in the 2026 season.

The clear No. 1 option for this Houston offense through the air, Collins has already seen 55 targets from C.J. Stroud, reeling in 37 of them for 478 yards.

He was targeted 16 times in the loss to Cleveland in Week 10, and with the Houston running game struggling in 2026, I expect the offense to rely on Stroud throwing the ball on Thursday.

The Colts have allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season, but Collins missed the first meeting against them with an injury. I think he makes his presence felt on Thursday night and scores for the third game in a row.

Dalton Schultz Anytime TD (+175)

Texas tight end Dalton Schultz found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 10, catching one of his two targets for 11 yards and a score.

Schultz’s role has diminished with Houston getting healthier at receiver, but he’s still received four or more targets in six of his nine appearances this season. Both of these offenses have some question marks at the skill positions, so I don’t mind trusting a veteran like Schultz who has a clear this season.

In Week 3 against Indy, Schultz had three grabs for 30 yards, and the Colts have allowed seven scores to opposing tight ends – the fifth-most in the league.

With Houston likely to throw the ball a ton again in Week 11, I don’t mind taking a shot on Schultz since backup tight end Foster Moreau hasn’t been targeted in each of his last three games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .