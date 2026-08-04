Best Bets Today for August 4: Day 212 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Dodgers-Cubs, Mets-Guardians and More)

It was a less-than-stellar start to the week in my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, going 1-2 for a loss of $49.

We move on to Tuesday's action with a loaded slate of MLB games to bet on, so let's dive into my best bets for today's action.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-2 (-$49)

Year-to-date: 361-380-12 (+$65.86)

August 4 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Cardinals vs. Yankees UNDER 8.5 (-114) via BetRivers

$30: Braves -142 vs. Marlins via FanDuel

$20: Mets +136 vs. Guardians via FanDuel

$20: Cubs +190 vs. Dodgers via Caesars

Cardinals vs. Yankees Best Bet

Pick: $30 on UNDER 8.5 (-114)

I'm going back to the well with the same bet I placed yesterday. I bet the UNDER 8 between the Cardinals and the Yankees, and 20 runs were scored. That doesn't mean I'm going to be scared of placing the same bet today. At the end of the day, this is a game between two of the worst offenses in baseball over the past month. In that time frame, they rank 27th and 30th in wRC+. Despite last night's offensive explosion, I'll trust the numbers over the past month and bet the UNDER tonight.

Marlins vs. Braves Best Bet

Pick: $30 on Braves -142

Ryan Gusto gets the start for the Marlins tonight, and he has an ERA of 5.31 on the season and is coming off a performance where he allowed six earned runs against the Phillies. He has been solid as a reliever this season, but it's been disastrous when he starts. Tonight, he has to face a Braves team that's seventh in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Braves should be much bigger favorites at home tonight.

Mets vs. Guardians Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Mets +136

We have a battle of lefties set to take place in Cleveland tonight when Sean Manaea (4.42 ERA) of the Mets is set to take on Joey Cantillo (3.88 ERA) of the Guardians. It's worth noting that the Mets have been the far better team against lefties this season. They're 15th in the Majors in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers at 96, which is well above their mark of 90 when facing righties, which is 27th in baseball.

The opposite is true for Cleveland, who was a wRC+ of 97 against righties but a mark of 86 against lefties, which is the third-worst mark against lefties in MLB. That makes the Mets an attractive underdog play in Cleveland.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Best Bet

Pick: $20 on Cubs +190

Everyone is going to be all over the Dodgers tonight with Tarik Skubal making his debut with the team, but he has to pitch on the road at Wrigley against a Chicago Cubs team that leads all of Major League Baseball in virtually every single offensive metric against left-handed pitchers. The Cubs have a wRC+ of 122 and an OPS of .795 when facing lefties. I wouldn't be surprised if they get to Skubal tonight. The Cubs don't deserve to be this big of underdogs.

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