2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team Following Trade Deadline (White Sox, Red Sox, and Cubs See Biggest Moves)

The MLB Trade Deadline is now in the rearview mirror, and there are some big-name players who are now wearing different jerseys. Tarik Skubal is a Los Angeles Dodger, Adley Rutschman is a member of the Boston Red Sox, and Luis Arraez is on the Philadelphia Phillies. There are also other key players in new locations, such as Robbie Ray, Kevin Gausman, and Luis Castillo.

Just a few days ago, I wrote an article breaking down the odds for each team to make the MLB Playoffs. Now that the trade deadline has come and passed, let's see where each of these teams stands now in comparison to this past weekend.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

American League Playoff Odds

Team Playoff Odds Before Deadline Playoff Odds After Deadline Rays -10000 -10000 Yankees -8000 -6000 Red Sox -320 -800 White Sox -144 -235 Astros +128 -150 Guardians -152 -130 Mariners +104 +110 Rangers -188 +172 Twins +210 +265 Tigers +760 +520 Orioles +390 +570 Blue Jays +1040 +880 Angels +10000 +10000 Royals +10000 +10000 Giants +10000 +10000

The three usual suspects are at the top, but it's the Red Sox who took a significant leap from -320 to -800, virtually locking up a spot in the postseason by continuing their hot streak and adding Adley Rutschman from the Orioles

The biggest loser from the trade deadline is the Texas Rangers, whose odds have fallen from -188 to +172 to make the postseason, which is a drop in implied probability from 65.28% to 36.76%. They traded away Josh Smith and Josh Stephan to the Rangers and received a rookie reliever, Adam Macko, in return.

The Chicago White Sox significantly improved their playoff odds by adding a handful of players, including Luis Castillo, Huascar Brazoban, Brenton Doyle, and Joey Bart. The Astros are another team that improved their odds by adding a much-needed left-handed outfield bat in Daulton Varsho.

It may be too little too late for the Blue Jays, but they had a strong trade deadline, selling off players with expiring contracts while acquiring controllable pieces. Their odds have slightly improved to +880 to make a late-season playoff push.

National League Playoff Odds

Team Playoff Odds Before Deadline Playoff Odds After Deadline Dodgers N/A N/A Brewers N/A N/A Braves -10000 N/A Cubs -1300 -3500 Phillies -430 -620 Diamondbacks +116 +102 Padres +186 +160 Pirates +290 +410 Marlins +710 +570 Cardinals +710 +1120 Reds +2500 +2500 Nationals +820 +4000 Rockies +10000 +10000 Mets +8000 +10000 Giants +10000 +10000

Despite the National League wild card race being extremely close, a few teams that are very much in the mix threw in the towel at the trade deadline. The most notable example is the Washington Nationals, who traded both Foster Griffin and Luis Garcia Jr., causing their odds to fall from +820 to +4000. The Pirates and Cardinals also saw their odds fall after either staying quiet or selling during the trade deadline.

The Phillies saw their odds increase to -620 by acquiring Luis Arraez from the Giants. The Cubs also leaped up to -3500 by acquiring a much-needed arm in Kevin Gausman. The Padres also bought at the deadline, acquiring Robbie Ray from the Giants as well as Casey Mize and Gage Workman from the Tigers.

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