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2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team Following Trade Deadline (White Sox, Red Sox, and Cubs See Biggest Moves)

Iain MacMillan|
The White Sox saw their playoff odds to improve after acquiring a handful of players at the trade deadline.
The White Sox saw their playoff odds to improve after acquiring a handful of players at the trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Chicago White SoxBoston Red SoxChicago Cubs

The MLB Trade Deadline is now in the rearview mirror, and there are some big-name players who are now wearing different jerseys. Tarik Skubal is a Los Angeles Dodger, Adley Rutschman is a member of the Boston Red Sox, and Luis Arraez is on the Philadelphia Phillies. There are also other key players in new locations, such as Robbie Ray, Kevin Gausman, and Luis Castillo.

Just a few days ago, I wrote an article breaking down the odds for each team to make the MLB Playoffs. Now that the trade deadline has come and passed, let's see where each of these teams stands now in comparison to this past weekend.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

American League Playoff Odds

Team

Playoff Odds Before Deadline

Playoff Odds After Deadline

Rays

-10000

-10000

Yankees

-8000

-6000

Red Sox

-320

-800

White Sox

-144

-235

Astros

+128

-150

Guardians

-152

-130

Mariners

+104

+110

Rangers

-188

+172

Twins

+210

+265

Tigers

+760

+520

Orioles

+390

+570

Blue Jays

+1040

+880

Angels

+10000

+10000

Royals

+10000

+10000

Giants

+10000

+10000

The three usual suspects are at the top, but it's the Red Sox who took a significant leap from -320 to -800, virtually locking up a spot in the postseason by continuing their hot streak and adding Adley Rutschman from the Orioles

The biggest loser from the trade deadline is the Texas Rangers, whose odds have fallen from -188 to +172 to make the postseason, which is a drop in implied probability from 65.28% to 36.76%. They traded away Josh Smith and Josh Stephan to the Rangers and received a rookie reliever, Adam Macko, in return.

The Chicago White Sox significantly improved their playoff odds by adding a handful of players, including Luis Castillo, Huascar Brazoban, Brenton Doyle, and Joey Bart. The Astros are another team that improved their odds by adding a much-needed left-handed outfield bat in Daulton Varsho.

It may be too little too late for the Blue Jays, but they had a strong trade deadline, selling off players with expiring contracts while acquiring controllable pieces. Their odds have slightly improved to +880 to make a late-season playoff push.

National League Playoff Odds

Team

Playoff Odds Before Deadline

Playoff Odds After Deadline

Dodgers

N/A

N/A

Brewers

N/A

N/A

Braves

-10000

N/A

Cubs

-1300

-3500

Phillies

-430

-620

Diamondbacks

+116

+102

Padres

+186

+160

Pirates

+290

+410

Marlins

+710

+570

Cardinals

+710

+1120

Reds

+2500

+2500

Nationals

+820

+4000

Rockies

+10000

+10000

Mets

+8000

+10000

Giants

+10000

+10000

Despite the National League wild card race being extremely close, a few teams that are very much in the mix threw in the towel at the trade deadline. The most notable example is the Washington Nationals, who traded both Foster Griffin and Luis Garcia Jr., causing their odds to fall from +820 to +4000. The Pirates and Cardinals also saw their odds fall after either staying quiet or selling during the trade deadline.

The Phillies saw their odds increase to -620 by acquiring Luis Arraez from the Giants. The Cubs also leaped up to -3500 by acquiring a much-needed arm in Kevin Gausman. The Padres also bought at the deadline, acquiring Robbie Ray from the Giants as well as Casey Mize and Gage Workman from the Tigers.

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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