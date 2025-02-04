Iowa Retires Caitlin Clark's #22 Jersey
The Carver-Hawkeye arena was electric on February 2nd after a 76-69 win over the number four ranked USC Trojans, but the show was not over at the final buzzer. After the win and less than a year after her final game for the University of Iowa, Caitlin Clark’s number 22 jersey was retired and lifted into the rafters.
Clark has been setting the basketball world ablaze in a short amount of time, but most find the jersey retirement anything but premature. In her time at Iowa, Clark accumulated a laundry list of accomplishments including becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA after surpassing Kelsey Plum’s women’s record and Pete Maravich’s 50-year-old overall and men’s record.
Clark averaged a career 28.4 points and 8.2 assists in her four years as a Hawkeye and led her team to two NCAA Finals in 2023 and 2024. Her time in Iowa also yielded three Big Ten titles. In 2024, Panini released a product built entirely around Clark and her time at Iowa, including autographs and special inserts and parallels.
To commemorate the moment and all Clark accomplished in her four years, Nike gifted her a jacket for the ceremony. Many of her career accomplishments were listed in the back panel of the jacket, including being named Rookie of the Year after a stellar performance with the Indiana Fever after being the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Donning the jacket, Clark looked on with her family as #22 entered the rafters forever.
Another 22 jersey was retired on 2-2 at the University of South Carolina with the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson’s retired jersey joining her 2021 statue at Colonial Life Arena.