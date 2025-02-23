2024 Panini Prizm LIV Golf Coming Soon
On Friday, Panini America announced they would be releasing one of their iconic products, Prizm, for LIV Golf. This is the first time Panini will be introducing a golf card product, and will be LIV Golf’s first foray into licensed trading cards.
2024 Panini Prizm LIV Golf is slated to feature one autograph and at least 18 parallels or inserts per box. Designs such as the Color Blast, Prizmatic, and Kaleidoscopic Inserts, as well as Cherry Blossom, Gold, and Black Base Parallels were included in the announcement.
First Off the Line (FOTL) will also have an exclusive Snakeskin parallel numbered to 13 in every box. FOTL will be available for Dutch auction starting at $350 on February 28th at 11:00am CST.
The checklist for player autographs boasts 52 players from the 2024 season, including Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and Bryson DeChambeau.
LIV Golf uses a four-person team structure of a dozen Golf Clubs, similar to soccer and Unrivaled Basketball, which is of great benefit to buying into or selling product break spots.
2024 Panini Prizm LIV Golf (Hobby) is scheduled to be released March 7th.