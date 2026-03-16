Phil Mickelson Returning to LIV Golf This Week in South Africa

Phil Mickelson to Return This Week at LIV Golf South Africa

The captain of LIV Golf’s HyFlyers will make his season debut this week.

Phil Mickelson had missed the first four events of LIV Golf’s season, in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore, but will play this week as the league visits South Africa.

The 55-year-old had been out due to an undisclosed family matter.

Phil returns to the lineup this week in South Africa! 🇿🇦 #HyFlyersGC #LIVGolfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/wIwvL62CfZ — HyFlyers GC (@HyFlyers_GC) March 16, 2026

This week’s tournament at The Club at Steyn City is LIV Golf’s last before the Masters, where of course Mickelson is a three-time champion. He missed the cut last year but tied for second in 2023 at age 52, shooting 65 in the final round.

The HyFlyers could use a boost, through the first four tournaments the team is 12th out of 13 in the team standings, only ahead of Majesticks Golf Club. Its best player, Brendan Steele, is 29th in the individual standings. The team’s young newcomer, Michael La Sasso, is 52nd and in LIV’s Drop Zone but there are nine individual events remaining this season.

Bryson DeChambeau won Sunday in a playoff in Singapore while 4Aces GC won the team competition .

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