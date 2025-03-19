2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 No Name Variations To Chase
The release of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 is perhaps most notable for the poularity of some of its headline inserts. The commemorative 35th Anniversary insert 1990 Topps Baseball has done well in early secondary market trading, and the SSP Player Number Variations have also proved popular. A subset of the 1990 Topps Baseball commemoration, the No Name Variation, was one of the more eagerly-anticipated in the set, and collectors have certainly shown an appetite to get a hold of entries from the 100-card insert. Each card is numbered to 35, an homage to Frank Thomas' jersey number in his playing days. The insert itself is an homage to Thomas' 1990 Topps Baseball No Name Rookie Card, one of the most famous error cards in Hobby history.
Here's a look at some of the most intriguing 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 1990 Topps Baseball No Name Variations.
Frank Thomas
No surprise that Thomas' No Name Variation has been a card to chase in this set. After all, his famous 1990 error card, on which his name was left off entirely, is the inspiration for the insert. The original is Frank Thomas' most valuable card. In fact, the top 32 Frank Thomas card sales listed all-time on Card Ladder are of this error card. The two-time AL MVP's card leads the way in sales of the 2025 Series 1 insert as well. The card sold for $2,000 on February 18.
Paul Skenes
Skenes has been one of the hottest names in The Hobby for awhile now. At writing, his 2024 Rookie Debut Patch Auto card, that itself has been one of the stories of the collecting world since it's release, has a high bid on Fanatics Collect of $650,000, with over two days to go in the bidding. Skenes' No Name Variation has two sales listed in Card Ladder, one for $900 on March 9, and $1,800 on March 18. The card comes with the added bonus of Topps' All-Star Rookie Cup.
Ken Griffey Jr.
The second entry on this list who had an iconic card in the original 1990 Topps Baseball set, featuring an image of The Kid looking out from the dugout, Griffey Jr.'s No Name Variation does not bring back that image, but does feature the Hall-of-Famer from his time with Seattle, following through on that perfect swing so many have burned into their memory.
Babe Ruth
The old GOAT still has it. Ruth's inclusion in this insert is a fun one, with an image of The Bambino holding a bat in the Yankees dugout. Card Ladder sales range from $200 - $1,500. Other legends such as Ted Williams, and Willie Mays are also to be found in the insert.
Shohei Ohtani
Then there's the modern day Ruth, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. His cards have unsurprisingly led the way in the first weeks since the release of 2025 Series 1, and his No Name Variation is right up near the top. Three sales per Card Ladder, range from $856 - $1,200.
With such a limited run, it will take time for many of these cards to be pulled, and they remain an exciting part of any rip of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1.