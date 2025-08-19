Jayden Daniels Had Simple, Four-Word Message on Decision to Scramble for Preseason TD
Commanders fans collectively held their breath as they saw star quarterback Jayden Daniels scramble out of the pocket to score a touchdown Monday. Normally, his exciting play only brings cheers. But this time, bated breath. It's just preseason, man.
On Washington's first drive of the night in their preseason game against the Bengals, Daniels scrambled up the middle for a 14-yard score. He evaded pressure and absorbed minor contact near the goal line to burst through for a thrilling touchdown.
It was a nice run, similar to those Commanders fans got used to during his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign last season. But the play certainly wasn't one we see often from starting quarterbacks during the preseason, providing the entire fanbase with a small scare.
Daniels was interviewed on the sideline after he exited the game, and was asked why he didn't decide to simply go down. By his account, it wasn’t that tough of a decision.
"I wanted to score," he said of the play. He knew it might not have been what fans wanted or expected to see, but it all worked out in the end. "Yeah, but then after everybody cheered so it was a win-win situation," he said.
Daniels's night was done after the touchdown, removing the potential for any more danger. I'm sure Commanders fans want to keep him in a bubble until the regular season begins, but their star quarterback isn't concerned.