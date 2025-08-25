Commanders Super Bowl, Week 1 Odds Following Terry McLaurin Extension
Terry McLaurin finally has a deal.
The Washington Commanders' star wideout is coming off arguably the best season of his career, and he's finally secured a three-year, $96 million extension to remain in Washington.
McLaurin had been going through a hold-in this offseason with Washington, but the team finally locked up Jayden Daniels' top option ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 season.
The Commanders made the NFC title game in the 2024 season, and they're viewed as one of the contenders in the NFC at many of the best NFL betting sites in 2025. At DraftKings, Washington has the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +2000.
With McLaurin officially signed and ready to go for the 2025 season, the Commanders' outlook is much more enticing. In his career, McLaurin has never finished with less than 900 receiving yards in a single season, and he's picked up at least 1,000 yards in five straight campaigns.
Last season, with Daniels under center, McLaurin made 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 scores, breaking his previous high for touchdowns in a single season by six.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McLaurin will be in uniform for Week 1 against the New York Giants.
This is great news for the Commanders, who are sizable favorites at home against their division rival.
Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total for Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +6 (-112)
- Commanders -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Giants: +210
- Commanders: -258
Total
- 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
While Washington still remains an underdog in the NFC East odds (+220 to Philly's -140), the Commanders are a much more dangerous team with McLaurin in action.
It'll be interesting to see if they can build on the success of the 2024 season when Week 1 kicks off next month.
