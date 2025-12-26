Thomas Muller Reveals True Extent of Lionel Messi Rivalry After MLS Cup Defeat
Vancouver Whitecaps talisman Thomas Müller has insisted he does not have a personal relationship with Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, insisting suggestions of a rivalry between the pair ahead of the two sides’ MLS Cup final were wildly overblown.
The latest chapters of Müller and Messi’s storied careers saw them collide in Major League Soccer’s showpiece fixture earlier this month, with the latter getting the last laugh as Inter Miami ran out 3–1 winners to end the season with silverware.
The victory was painted as an act of revenge for Messi, who has endured a number of defeats at Müller’s hands during his tenures with Barcelona and the Argentina national team.
Müller, however, insisted neither he nor Messi had any interest in the personal side of the game as the pair have never been anything more than respectful opponents in the past.
“We don’t know each other very well,” Müller told Süddeutsche Zeitung. “We’re companions, but it’s never really become personal between us or degenerated into a huge rivalry.
“I’ve been part of teams that played against teams for whom Messi was much bigger than I was for my teams. But I have managed to tease him a few times! Because I was involved in a few goals that he felt.
“Let’s just say there’s mutual respect. From my perspective, that goes without saying. He’s unique, irreplaceable, and, as I see it, the best!”
Müller: Messi Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo
After Müller’s glowing praise for Messi, it was put to the former Bayern Munich star that he must, therefore, hold the Argentina international above Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Messi combines numbers, facts, and results-oriented football with aesthetics,” Müller explained. “And you won’t find that anywhere else to this extent. Messi can do almost anything. He even heads the ball!”
Müller’s words were, in his eyes, just another example of the level of respect that exists between the pair, as he laughed off the way Vancouver’s MLS Cup final meeting with Miami was billed as Müller vs. Messi.
“The whole game was blown out of proportion by the media, becoming a Messi vs. Müller match,” he continued. “For me, it was all about the MLS Cup. I don’t know how much attention he paid to it.
“For me, our encounter felt very respectful. We had never met as captains at the center circle before.
And our really big moments together are also a thing of the past; the last one was in Barcelona in 2020.”