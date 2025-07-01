Chantilly Card Show Review
The Chantilly Card Show for June has come and gone once again. The Chantilly show has been a staple in the hobby for many years, with some collectors attending every single time that there is a show held. This was the first time at the Chantilly show for me, and I did have an amazing time. One thing that cannot be doubted is that Chantilly has a lot to offer.
The Good:
- The Chantilly show had a variety of tables for all collectors. While it was a vintage heavy show, tables of high end modern to dollar boxes could still be found across the show. Collectors could spend hours at some of the dollar box booths searching for deals. Even with the vintage tables, some had higher end options like 1952 Mantles or 1986 Jordans, and some had cheaper, more affordable options for set builders.
- Prices were affordable at nearly every booth. In addition, dealers were willing to negotiate on prices, especially when a bundle deal was involved. Everyone was also very friendly and personable. If attending the Chantilly Show, do not be surprised if you find yourself talking with someone about a set or particular card for 10-15 minutes. Those who truly love the hobby at it's core were at this show this past weekend.
Room for Improvement:
- When it comes to food options, there is only one location in the convention center available. While there are multiple options on the menu, such as chicken nuggets, hot dogs, and pulled pork, lines could get long during the lunch rush. Even when it was not lunchtime, there would still be a wait in line. Adding in another food location could help split the traffic up, and could add additional food options for those on the show floor.
- Seating options while taking a break were not too frequent at the show. Next to the food area, there were maybe 15-20 tables with about 4 chairs per table. While it is understandable that there was not room to make this bigger, this is something that could be considered for the future. Perhaps adding a larger area for seating could also encourage breaking and trading among collectors as well.
In all, the Chantilly Card Show was a fantastic experience. If you truly love the hobby, it is a show that you must attend. Vintage collectors would be in absolute heaven with the selection available, while those into more modern cards will also still many options to pick from. For any collectors planning on attending, the next show will be taking place from October 17th-19th.