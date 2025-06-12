1972 Topps Football High Numbers part of Hobby History
In the history of the hobby, there have been countless memorable sets released across the major sports. One set that has gained that notoriety comes from the 1972 Topps Football release, notably cards #264-351, known as the "High Numbers". Prior to this year, Topps only released their football product in one or two series. 1972 was no different, until Topps decided to create a third series that was largely meant to be a trial for future releases. At this time, football was still playing second fiddle to baseball as the nation's favorite sport. Due to all of this, many collectors were not even aware that a third series was released, leading to poor sales.
Despite the lack of recognition and care at the time from collectors, there are numerous key cards located in the third series. Key cards include: Bob Griese (#272), Checklist (#294), Earl Morrall (#308), and Dick Butkus (#341). The two toughest cards to get in the series when it comes to condition and price are #316 - Rayfield Wright and #343 - Joe Namath. The Rayfield Wright card is prone to poor centering, with very few in existence that have 50/50 centering. The Namath can have condition issues, but is visually appealing to collectors. The card itself is a "pro action" card that has a yellow border and shows Namath at the line of scrimmage, ready to call a play.
Rarity plays a big role in determining the value of these cards. If someone is looking to put together a complete set of high numbers, it will take a chunk out of anyone's wallet. A complete set of 1972 Topps (#1-263, no high numbers) goes for $250-500, depending on condition. If you include the high numbers in the complete set, that price goes up to between $2800-3500. Unopened packs from the 3rd series can still be found, but will cost at least $600.
Individually, a "common" high number card sells for around $20. However, the Rayfield Wright RC (#316) will yield around $150-200 ungraded, while a PSA 8 sold recently for $600. The Joe Namath (#343) has recently sold anywhere between $95 in low grade condition to $260 in a PSA 8. Ultimately, it is tough to find this card in the wild, especially in good shape. According to the PSA pop report, only 9 PSA 10s are in existence.
The 1972 Topps Football release is notable in part due to the collectability of it's third series. In the hobby today, the cards still demand a premium, and have the potential to be the focal point of anyone's vintage football collection.