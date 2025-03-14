Eagles Signing AJ Dillon Could Have Big Impact on His Card Market
The Philadelphia Eagles have been major players in the running back market this offseason. That's not something you necessarily expect to say about a team with a 2,000-yard rusher on its roster, but it's a fact.
First, the Eagles extended Saquon Barkley and made him the highest-paid running back ever. Then, on Wednesday, Philadelphia added former second-round pick AJ Dillon to the mix on a one-year deal.
Dillon comes to the Eagles from the Green Bay Packers and has had varying levels of success in his career. Since coming to the Packers, Dillon has been the power back behind Aaron Jones' speed attack. When he saw time, he had success. However, he's never had more than 187 carries in a season.
This past offseason, Jones left the Packers and it was thought that Dillon could step into the starter role. Instead, the Packers signed former Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Dillon once again took a backseat.
Now, heading to the Eagles, Dillon obviously comes in as a backup option to Saquon Barkley, but the situation in Philly it's about as good as a running back could ask for.
Dillon gets to play behind the best offensive line in the entire NFL, boasting names like Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens up front. Expect to see Dillon, known for his lower-body strength, to become a major part of the "Tush Push". Or, if the NFL indeed bans the play, he could see a major influx in goal line carries.
From a collector's perspective, the AJ Dillon signing is interesting for a few reasons. First is all the reasons mentioned above. Dillon, a former second-round pick, steps into perhaps the best situation in the NFL and immediately should see an uptick in production. That should influence his autographed memorabilia market and card market and could call for a huge swing in price when he inevitably signs elsewhere in 2026.
The second reason is because of Dillon's involvement in the hobby himself. AJ Dillon is an avid card collector and has been for quite a while now. Dillon not only showcases his card and memorabilia collection on his personal Instagram account, but he has a dedicated trading card account called Dillons Deals where he runs breaks himself and shows off his pulls.
If you're a collector of Dillon's cards and/or memorabilia, this is a great move for you as you get to see him show off his talents behind the best offensive line in the NFL while playing for the defending Super Bowl champions.
If you're a fan of Dillon's breaks and root for good things to happen to someone in the hobby, this is also a step in the right direction for a player that has had an up-and-down career to this point.