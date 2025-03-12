SI

Eagles Sign Veteran Running Back for Depth Behind Saquon Barkley

The defending Super Bowl champs are bolstering their backfield depth.

Tom Dierberger

AJ Dillon missed the 2024 season due to a neck injury.
A talented Philadelphia Eagles backfield just got stronger.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Eagles are signing veteran running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a neck injury. In 60 career games, Dillon has logged 2,438 rushing yards on 597 carries—an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. He rushed for 613 yards on 178 attempts (3.4 average) for the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

Dillon takes over Kenneth Gainwell's role of backing up Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards and was crowned the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Barkley signed a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million with the Eagles earlier this month.

