How Being Traded Affects Sports Card Values
As the NBA playoffs begin, we get to shine a light once again on arguably the most shocking trade in sports history, as Luka Doncic continues to remind everyone just how crazy that decision really was. And when it comes to sports card values, it’s safe to say that collectors have gotten their money’s worth. Take a look at the following chart of Luka Doncic's card prices. We can see that since the trade in February, his cards have been soaring.
Now it’s normal for a star player’s cards to spike in value when a big trade fuels championship buzz, but is that the whole story? Of course not. One of the most common mistakes collectors and investors make is assuming that long term value is driven solely by championships and on-court performance.
The sole driver of long term value is popularity. Championships and exceptional on-court performances aren’t the end goal. They’re simply a means of boosting a player's overall popularity, and it's that popularity, not the stats or the rings, that ultimately drives card prices higher.
Let's dive deeper into what happened here. A young star didn't just get traded to a championship contender. An already popular, 25-year-old global icon got traded to one of the most popular fan bases in sports, where he'll play alongside and eventually be handed the torch from the greatest player of our generation. That's what people are buying into. The championship expectations help, no doubt. But it's the popularity that matters.
If you still don't believe that popularity matters more than performance, take a look at this chart comparing Allen Iverson and Tim Duncan's card prices, and try to make it make sense. Duncan has the rings, the accolades, and the consistency. Iverson has the culture, the style, and the following. Popularity wins.