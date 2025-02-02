SI

Caitlin Clark Iowa Jersey Retirement Intro Will Give You Chills

An epic moment.

Liam McKeone

Caitlin Clark's No. 22 was retired by Iowa on Sunday
/ FOX Sport
Caitlin Clark lended Iowa some of her magic on Sunday as the Hawkeyes upset No. 4 ranked USC ahead of her jersey retirement. After her alma mater took down the Trojans 76-69, Clark headed courtside for her ceremony and to watch her No. 22 get raised to the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

As expected, the university went all out to honor Clark and her absolutely legendary college basketball career. The intro will give you chills.

An awe-inspiring presentation.

Clark left Iowa as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history, both men and women's, and posted the highest per-game career scoring average in women's college basketball history. She'll be the gold standard for women's college hoops for a very long time.

And the moment her jersey went up in the rafters will go down as a top moment in her career and in Iowa school history.

An amazing, well-deserved moment for Clark to enjoy.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

