Official Ohio State Buckeyes College Championship Watches
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the new College Football National Champions for the 2024-25 season.
Ohio State football's National Championship is being commemorated by ONIT Athlete
AXIA Time, the official timepiece of the College Football Playoffs, has created three special edition watchesto commemorate the big win: the Argos, the Lythos, and a limited release of 100 for the exclusive Diasimos design. AXIA is also releasing 14-carat gold Timē pendant necklaces limited to 100 pieces with the Ohio State logo on the front and “2024 National Champions” on the back.
This is the fourth year AXIA has produced the official timepiece for the College Football Playoffs. In November, they announced the 12 colleges would be issued two of the styles for fan purchase, Argos and Lythos, to commemorate the teams’ selections to the 2024-25 Playoffs. Each collection was limited to 100 watches per design, and upgrade options were made available for customers if they wanted to wait to see if their team won the Championship.
The attention to every feature and highest quality shows the passion AXIA Time founder John Kanaras has for his work. A former college athlete and champion himself, Kanaras wanted to provide a higher level of celebration for college athletes that combined both functionality and ceremony. After so much success with the Michigan Wolverines’ Championship watch design last year, Kanaras was able to pursue his passion project and is now devoted to AXIA full time.
“[AXIA Time] was born out of my needs as an athlete and as a fan,” Kanaras said in a phone call on Tuesday. His primary focus on customer and passion have led to AXIA producing authentic memorabilia that translates tradition to modernity in the ever- changing sports world.
Kanaras was even on the field collecting confetti from the post-game celebration to include in the custom walnut presentation boxes (sold separately) that come with certificates of authenticity. “I’m always looking to delight our customers.”
Worth noting in every AXIA design is the watch face is strictly dedicated to the team and/or event being celebrated. Though most watch companies save the “12:00 real estate” for their brand name or logo, Kanaras feels AXIA should never be the main focus of the design and leaves the subtle brand logo on the tail of the second hand.
“[I want the] fans to celebrate what is important to them,” Kanaras shared.
The players on the teams participating in the College Football Playoffs all were able to reserve an AXIA exclusive Argos design at the gift suite not available for purchase by the general public. Kanaras realized that many collegiate players may not make it to the professional leagues, so college playoffs and championships may be the pinnacle of their sports careers. More practical and subtle than a ring, Kanaras feels AXIA Time's luxury watches are a way to celebrate and reminisce beyond a singular moment.
AXIA also provided watches to the Heisman Trophy Finalists this year with the Heisman Diasimos black and bronze design exclusive to the four players in the running. The back of the watch was made explicitly for each individual player with the details "2024 Heisman Trophy Finalist,” their school, and their name.
For Buckeye fans wanting to celebrate, AXIA is debuting exclusive new collectible designs. The Diasimos is the most exclusive of the three watch designs with a limit of 100 available for $2,495. The dial is a sleek black with Roman numeral indexes, the Ohio State logo, and the 2024 National Champions logo in a contrasting steel. The Diasimos comes with two bands: one a titanium bracelet and the other a black alligator leather with the Ohio State logo on the deployant.
The Argos, priced at $1,150, features details such as the Ohio State school logo on the watch dial, the metal bracelet clasp, and the “2024 National Champions” logo on the watch face. The chapter ring on the Argos also features all the years of past Championships, including “‘24” at the 12 o’clock position. The attention to detail takes these high-end items from simple commemorative watches to luxury timepiece heirlooms.
The Lythos is the most affordable option of the three timepiece designs at $695, but still maintains a clean, modern appearance and attention to detail. The watch face dial comes in black or red and features “Buckeyes” in a repeating pattern and, like the Lythos, the Ohio State logo on the metal bracelet clasp and includes two additional rubber straps in red and black. Both the Argos and Lythos also feature Super-LumiNova details for use in the dark.
Among athletes that have received AXIA Timepieces to commemorate achievements in sport are: Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty. Zach Edey received a commemorative watch for his back-to-back Naismith Men’s College Basketball Player of the Year wins in 2024 with a specially designed Odysseus model and the option to buy an autographed display box.