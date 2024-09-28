Michael Rubin says he asked Taylor Swift to be on a trading card
Taylor Swift may get her own Topps trading cards — at least that’s what Michael Rubin hopes.
The Fanatics CEO revealed he asked Swift a year ago to be on trading cards, according to People. He also told People they didn’t push too hard, but he still had his eyes set on it.
"I mean a Taylor and Trav card together would be amazing," he told People.
Taylor Swift does already have a Topps trading card. She was featured in 2011 Topps American Pie, a set dedicated to American history. It featured a moment Swift would probably love to forget when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs.
The card sells for around $100 ungraded and more for high-graded cards.
If Swift does get her own set of cards, she wouldn’t be the first pop superstar . Olivia Rodrigo has been giving out trading cards before her stops on her GUTS World Tour with more than 50 cards available for collectors.
Collectibles featuring pop stars and social media influencers are ways to get in front of new audiences. The cards don’t have to feature just athletes, which is why products such as Topps Allen & Ginter or Leaf Pop Century tend to do well with fans outside of the sports world.
Rubin saw firsthand how the interest in trading cards goes up when celebrities are involved.
Rapper Travis Scott made a Cactus Jack set with Topps that was released at Fanatics Fest in New York City on August 17. The launch drew a crowd around the Topps booth with fans screaming for the rapper and trying to snag a picture.
It wasn’t until that product that Rubin’s 18-year-old Kylie showed interest in cards, but even she had a hard time getting her hands on the limited-edition release.
“She said, ‘Dad, I need those,’” Rubin told Collectibles on SI at the Holy Grails auction on Sept. 25. “I said, ‘Sorry, there’s nothing left.’”
One could only imagine the hype a Swift trading card set would bring to the card-collecting space.