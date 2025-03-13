Stephanie Vaquer Gets Topps Now Autos After NXT Women’s Title
On Tuesday at NXT Roadblock Women’s North American champion the Dark Angel Stephanie Vaquer defeated her friend and fellow NXT star Guilia, to capture the the NXT Women's Championship in the title vs. title main event. This win has been the culmination of what has been on an incredible run since signing with WWE in July of 2024. Since her NXT debut in September of 2024, the Chilean born star captured her first singles title when she defeated Fallon Henley at NXT Vengeance Day. Now less than two months after that victory, Vaquer is a double champ becoming the first woman to hold two singles titles simultaneously in WWE since Becky Lynch.
Shortly after defeating Guilia, Topps announced that Vaquer would be getting another Topps Now card commemorating her victory after. This would be her second Topps now release in as many months after she recently had a Topps Now card honoring her the North American title victory. What makes this release special for collectors is that along with the foil variant, the set will include redemption autographs numbered to ten, five, and a superfractor one of one auto. Due to the timing of Vaquer’s signing with WWE, cards of hers were not able to be included in Topps Chrome, so the Now cards are the only Topps cards released of Vaquer at the time of this article.
As I said earlier Vaquer has been on an incredible run at WWE. For those unaware, Vaquer was an international star before signing with WWE. Prior to her arrival, among her many accomplishments she held the CMLL World Women’s title and the New Japan Pro Wrestling Women’s Strong title. Vaquer also takes her craft seriously. She revealed recently in an interview that she was given the option by WWE to start on the main roster or NXT but chose NXT(and the potential to limit her earning power in the short term) so she could adapt to the WWE style and adjust to living full time in the United States. Vaquer clearly has the ability, personality, and presence to continue her upward ascent in WWE. As a fan and collector I’m excited about this Topps Now release and future Topps products that will feature Stephanie Vaquer.