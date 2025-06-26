Upper Deck Releases DC-Themed NHL Prospect Card Series
Upper Deck, in partnership with Warner Bros. and the NHL, said on Thursday that it has launched a new line of trading cards that brings together the worlds of hockey and iconic DC Super Heroes.
The first in a series of four themed sets, the 2025 DC Fanimation Crossover is now available for a limited time exclusively through the Upper Deck e-Pack online platform.
The collection features five top NHL draft prospects illustrated in dynamic, comic book-style artwork, each inspired by a legendary DC character.
RELATED: Steph Curry Teams Up with VeeFriends’ Manga-Inspired Sticker Series
Matthew Schaefer is depicted as Superman, Michael Misa channels Batman, James Hagens takes on the role of The Flash, Porter Martone appears as Green Lantern and Caleb Desnoyers is styled after Nightwing. These cards represent the beginning of an ambitious crossover initiative that Upper Deck plans to expand throughout 2025.
“Far too often, the sports and entertainment worlds are thought of as separate paths that collectors can never cross. We wanted to bring fans together by reviving an iconic insert to spotlight some incredible Upper Deck athletes whose lives will change on draft day,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “While Fanimation cards have been sought after for decades, combining their unique art style with future NHL stars and the DC Universe is an innovation that collectors have never seen before.”
The second installment of the series will feature Upper Deck exclusive spokesman Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid, with artwork inspired by DC Studios’ upcoming film “Superman.”
The cards will be released in mid-July, coinciding with the film’s national theatrical debut on July 11.
As a trading card licensee for both DC and the NHL, Upper Deck called the collaboration its ongoing commitment to offer collectors “unique and innovative ways” to enjoy collectibles not found elsewhere.
Fans can purchase 2025 DC Fanimation Crossover cards ($5.99 per pack containing one card per pack) now through July 7. The cards will be offered digitally, then printed and available to ship in about 10 weeks.