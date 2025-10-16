World Series Odds: Blue Jays Climbing After Game 3 Win, Dodgers Remain Huge Favorite
The Toronto Blue Jays aren't dead yet.
After dropping the first two games of the ALCS at home, Toronto responded in a big way on Wednesday night in Game 3, knocking off the Seattle Mariners, 13-4, to get closer to even in the series.
Toronto still has a long way to go, as it must win one more game on the road to get the series back to Toronto for Game 6, but the team showed some impressive resiliency on Wednesday. Now, the Jays are right back in action for Game 4 on Thursday night with veteran Max Scherzer on the mound.
Wednesday's win moved the Blue Jays up from +1400 to +700 in the odds to win the World Series, but can they keep moving those odds down with another win?
Here's a look at the World Series, ALCS and NLCS odds ahead of the two matchups on Thursday night.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -140
- Seattle Mariners: +215
- Toronto Blue Jays: +700
- Milwaukee Brewers: +1600
It seemed as if the Mariners and Dodgers were on a collision course to meet in the World Series after taking back-to-back games on the road, but oddsmakers have cooled a bit on Seattle after it dropped Game 3. The Mariners were 21 games over .500 at home during the regular season, and they look to bounce back with veteran Luis Castillo on the mound in Game 4.
Oddsmakers have set Seattle as a slight favorite in that matchup.
In the National League, the Dodgers and Brewers are coming off an off day before Game 3 on Thursday night. Tyler Glasnow, who has not allowed a run this postseason, is on the mound for the Dodgers as they aim to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Can Milwaukee follow the same script that Toronto did and steal Game 3 on the road? The Brew Crew are set as sizable underdogs in L.A.
Odds to Win ALCS
- Seattle Mariners: -255
- Toronto Blue Jays: +210
Maybe the biggest shift in the odds has come in the ALCS market, as the Blue Jays went from +500 to +210 to win the series after taking Game 3. That's a change in implied probability from 16.67 percent to 32.26 percent.
Game 4 is a crucial one for both sides, as the Jays could even the series with two more games potentially remaining in Toronto while the Mariners could set themselves up to end the series at home in Game 5.
Both offense has started to find their groove, as Seattle scored 10 runs in Game 2 and Toronto scored 13 in Game 3.
Odds to Win NLCS
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -1000
- Milwaukee Brewers: +700
There has not been any movement in the odds to win the NLCS with the Dodgers and Brewers off on Wednesday. Milwaukee is hoping to cut this number down with an upset win on Thursday evening.
