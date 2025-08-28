Highest-Paid Non-Quarterbacks After Micah Parsons Agrees to Massive Contract With Packers
The shock of the Cowboys actually trading star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers on Thursday overshadowed the fact that Parsons also became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Parsons was traded to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and will sign with Green Bay on a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed. This contract makes him easily the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback in history, surpassing Steelers' T.J. Watt as he now rakes in an average salary of $47 million per year.
With Parsons's new deal, here is a look at the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.
Top-5 Highest-Paid Non-Quarterbacks
Player
Team
Annual Salary
DE Micah Parsons
Packers
$47 million
OLB T.J. Watt
Steelers
$41 million
WR Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals
$40.25 million
DE Myles Garrett
Browns
$40 million
DE Danielle Hunter
Texans
$35.6 million
It's not surprising to see Parsons become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL—he is very deserving of this honor. Of course, it is surprising to see him do so with the Packers instead of the Cowboys, and to see him become the highest-paid non-quarterback by such a large margin.
Garrett, Chase, Watt, Maxx Crosby and now Parsons have each had their turn as the highest-paid non-quarterback this year. After Garrett eclipsed Crosby's deal to reset the market earlier this offseason by becoming the first $40 million per-year non-quarterback, the younger Parsons resets the market again. While Chase and Watt each took deals that average no more than $1 million more per year than Garrett, Parsons is making an astounding $6 million more each year than any other non-quarterback in the league. He is likely to remain the highest-paid non-quarterback until at least next offseason.