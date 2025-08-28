SI

Highest-Paid Non-Quarterbacks After Micah Parsons Agrees to Massive Contract With Packers

There's a new highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Eva Geitheim

Micah Parsons became the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback on Thursday.
Micah Parsons became the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback on Thursday. / Joe Rondone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The shock of the Cowboys actually trading star defensive end Micah Parsons to the Packers on Thursday overshadowed the fact that Parsons also became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons was traded to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and will sign with Green Bay on a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed. This contract makes him easily the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback in history, surpassing Steelers' T.J. Watt as he now rakes in an average salary of $47 million per year.

With Parsons's new deal, here is a look at the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

Top-5 Highest-Paid Non-Quarterbacks

Player

Team

Annual Salary

DE Micah Parsons

Packers

$47 million

OLB T.J. Watt

Steelers

$41 million

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals

$40.25 million

DE Myles Garrett

Browns

$40 million

DE Danielle Hunter

Texans

$35.6 million

It's not surprising to see Parsons become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL—he is very deserving of this honor. Of course, it is surprising to see him do so with the Packers instead of the Cowboys, and to see him become the highest-paid non-quarterback by such a large margin.

Garrett, Chase, Watt, Maxx Crosby and now Parsons have each had their turn as the highest-paid non-quarterback this year. After Garrett eclipsed Crosby's deal to reset the market earlier this offseason by becoming the first $40 million per-year non-quarterback, the younger Parsons resets the market again. While Chase and Watt each took deals that average no more than $1 million more per year than Garrett, Parsons is making an astounding $6 million more each year than any other non-quarterback in the league. He is likely to remain the highest-paid non-quarterback until at least next offseason.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL