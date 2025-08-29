Carlos Alcaraz cards flying high as he aims for another US Open title

It's been smooth sailing so far for second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. Already into the fourth round, the 22-year old and five-time Grand Slam Champion is looking to win his first title at Flushing Meadows since 2022. Standing in his way is likely to be World No. 1 and defending US Open Champion Jannik Sinner.

But, while the two young superstars are crafting one of sport's great rivalries, when it comes to cards, there's really no comparison - Alcaraz has emerged as the clear leader of the current tennis hobby. Let's take a look at the mammoth recent card sales that have propelled Alcaraz's cards into a different stratosphere.

Carlos Alcaraz could NOT believe what his card sold for 💰😳 pic.twitter.com/YEDurZc9mU — Topps (@Topps) August 22, 2025

It's been a crazy month for Carlos Alcaraz cards. Since June 27, Card Ladder has registered the six biggest sales of Alcaraz cards of all-time.

2024 Topps Royalty Racket Knob Carlos Alcaraz RELIC AUTO 1/1 | Fanatics Collect

It all started on June 27, when this 2024 Topps Royalty Tennis Rack Knob Relic Auto 1/1 sold for $222,000, making it the most expensive men's tennis card in history. The one-of-a-kind features a knob from a racket that Alcraz used in his run to the 2024 title at Indian Wells.

2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam #SP-AU2 Carlos Alcaraz Signed Rookie Card (#1/1) | Goldin

The all-time record? It lasted all of a day, after Alcraz's 1/1 2022 NetPro RC Auto card broke it once more on June 28, when this card sold for $237,907.

https://www.fanaticscollect.com/premier/09bb3dc4-72d4-11f0-be22-0a58a9feac02 | Fanatics Collect

In August, Card Ladder has registered the next four-biggest Alcarz sales, incuding this 2022 Alcaraz Rookie Patch Auto card numbered to 50, which sold on Aug. 29 for $54,000 through Fanatics Collect.

2024 Topps Chrome Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic (Dual Autograph-Superfractor) 1/1 | Heritage

It's no surprise that this card went for big money as well. After all, it's a one-of-a-kind Dual Autograph card featuring the legendary Novak Djokovic alongside Alcaraz. This card sold on Aug. 24 for just over $50,000.

To give a comparison, despite how little there is betwen Alcaraz and Sinner on the court, the biggest sales of the Italian superstar have been restricted to Panini Instant offerings, with the biggest being $7,250 on Mar. 17 for a 1-of-1 card commemorating Sinner's 2025 Australian Open win.

Alcaraz-Sinner may well end up being the rivalry that defines a generation. We've already been treated to some epic battles, and most tennis fans and collectors are hoping to see them go at it all over again at this year's US Open. But, at least for now, Alcaraz stands alone at the top of the current-day tennis hobby.

