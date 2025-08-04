How undervalued are rookie cards of Micah Parsons?
The ongoing contract dispute between the Dallas Cowboys and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Micah Parsons has reached a line-in-the-sand moment when the two-time All-Pro requested a trade on Friday.
The 26-year-old Parsons said his “trade request has been submitted” to Cowboys COO and co-owner Stephen Jones “personally,” in a statement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
“I no longer want to be here,” said Parsons, who has racked up 52.5 quarterback sacks through his first four seasons in the NFL.
With the Cowboys and one of the league’s top defensive stars entering the prime of his career go their separate ways? Whether they do or not, Parsons’ trade request against the backdrop of the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago, held at a time when the sports card hobby experiences an uptick in the value and volume of football sales, means the conditions are ripe for his cards to trend upward.
Especially in a quarterback-dominated card market, Parsons cards are obtainable for collectors of all budgets. That’s even more so the case when comparing Parsons’ pricing to that of his counterparts in the 2021 draft class.
The most recent Card Ladder-verified sale of Parsons’ 2021 Prizm Silver (#382) rookie card graded a PSA 10 was for $87 in an eBay auction on July 11.
The No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys out of Penn State, Parsons is arguably the most accomplished 2021 draftee. Still, the sale barely topped the July 26 sale of a PSA 10 Mac Jones Prizm Silver (#336) rookie card, which sold for $81.85 on eBay (drafted by the New England Patriots, Jones is now with the San Francisco 49ers, his third team in as many seasons).
The most recent sale Parsons’ Prizm Silver PSA 10 (population of 222) is more so on the same level with Jones (population of 559) and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (a Card Ladder-verified sale of $127.43 in an eBay auction that ended Monday for a card with a population of 523) as opposed to the where the prices of the same cards for Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (population of 380) and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (population 136) reside.
The most recent Prizm Silver PSA 10 sales for Lawrence (#331) and Chase (#337) were accepted eBay offers on July 24 and Monday, respectively. The PSA 10 copy of the Lawrence card sold for $820, while a PSA 10 copy of Chase's card sold for $215.
While the Prizm Silver makes a strong case to be a football player’s flagship rookie card since Panini first manufactured the set in 2012, a player’s rookie ticket autograph from the Contenders set has a long lineage as arguably the marquee rookie autograph in the pecking order of football cards.
The most recent Card Ladder-verified sale of Parsons’ 2021 Contenders Rookie Ticket autograph (#146) was an eBay accepted offer of $50 on Thursday. However, the sale pales in comparison to the most recent raw transactions of base rookie autographs for Lawrence ($300 on May 7), Chase ($150 on July 7) and Fields ($114.99 on July 15).
The impressive résumé Parsons boasts while playing for one of the most well-known sports franchises in the world doesn't move the needle within the hobby. Still, a contract impasse leading to a change of scenery or a long-term agreement to remain in Dallas at a time when the football card market typically gets hot could make him the rare defensive player to garner significant hobby respect.