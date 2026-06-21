Topps announced this week an ultra-rare Minions MLB/NBA crossover that will feature some of the most popular athletes in Baseball and Basketball, showing up on limited-edition Topps Chrome cards this summer. This combination of the worldwide phenomenon of the Minions will create a highly collectible new case hit element for the already massively popular Topps Chrome product line.

Will the Summer of 2026 be all about the Minions?

The Minions continue to be a worldwide phenomenon. Since their debut in 2010 in the film Despicable Me, they have remained favorites of both children and adults. The Minions have serious staying power in the pop culture landscape, as evidenced by their past 16 years of relevance.

One of the ways The Minions have stayed relevant is through their use in memes and their adaptability to Instagram and YouTube content. With the release of Minions 3 this summer, audiences can expect to see even more Minion-themed crossovers.

What Makes a Crossover Cards Popular?

As Topps continues to find its footing in the modern hobby landscape, more creative crossovers pairing sports and athletes with popular non-sport IPs appear to be on the horizon. This is not Topps' first journey into "cartoon/athlete" card variations.

Over the past two years, releases like the Aaron Judge Paw Patrol variation in 2024 Topps Update and the Disney character team variations in 2025 Topps Chrome have shown that fans fully support super-short print (SSP) case hits. Collectors love these unique cards that pair their favorite teams and athletes with iconic pop culture characters.

Topps Chrome Update Stephen Curry Minions Variation Superfractor 1/1 "Night, Night" | Topps

Topps and Disney Sports Cards to Topps and Minions Sports Cards

With this Minions crossover, Topps not only connects the world of the Minions to the NBA and MLB but also makes the players a part of the fun! The basketball images show a Minion Steph Curry hitting his signature "night, night" celebration and a Minion Cooper Flagg skying over his opponents for a monster dunk. These cards will be a must-have for collectors of the players and their respective teams. After all, what Pirates fan wouldn't love to have a Minion Paul Skenes throwing his signature fastball?

2025 Topps Chrome Goofy Yankees Variation | Card Ladder

2024 Topps Update Aaron Judge Paw Patrol PSA 10 | Card Ladder

What's Next With Minions in Topps Chrome?

With this preview, Topps shows that it will continue to look for ways to include The Minions and other iconic cartoon franchises in their future products. Does this mean that The Minions will show up in the 2026 Topps Chrome Football? Minion Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes would be massive chases for NFL fans. With the addition of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the preview images, will we see additional all-time NBA greats in the future? Larry Bird, Dr. J, and Charles Barkley would all be fun collectible legends to be added to the Minion player crossover.