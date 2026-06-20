The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1990s (Part III)

The end of the 1990's saw continued innovation in the hobby and the rise of some of the biggest NFL stars for the decade to follow. This is also the time in the hobby considered the start of the modern era, when cards are easier to obtain in good condition, as more hobbyists began taking care of their cards, especially the top chase of a given year. Regardless, there is still value to be had in high-grade copies of key rookie cards from Topps Football sets released at the end of the decade.

Here is a look at four more iconic Topps Football cards released between 1997 and 1999.

1997 Topps Football Tony Gonzalez Rookie Card

Before there was Travis Kelce, there was Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez had the unique distinction of playing Basketball first, speaking to his natural athleticism. Gonzalez set many records as the Tight End for the Chiefs and truly transformed the position. During his playing days, many defenses did not know how to cover him, paving the way for players like Rob Gronkowski to model after. Gonzalez ended his career with 14 Pro Bowl appearances, but a Super Bowl was just out of his reach.

1997 Topps Football Tony Gonzalez Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

PSA 10 copies of his rookie card still sell in the hobby for just over $100.

1998 Topps Football Peyton Manning Rookie Card

When one thinks of the late 90s and 2000s in the NFL, Peyton Manning is one of the first names that comes to everyone's mind. Manning's rookie is found in the 1998 set, arguably the top set of the decade. Manning won 2 Super Bowls during his career and is still present in the NFL today. As one of the most recognizable names in sports, he is of great interest to collectors. A PSA 10 rookie card recently sold on eBay for $810.

1998 Topps Football Peyton Manning Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

If collectors are lucky enough to own the Chrome version in the same grade, the card could sell for thousands.

1998 Topps Football Randy Moss Rookie Card

The rookie card of Randy Moss is also in the 1998 Topps Football set. Moss was known for making spectacular catches on the football field and for his end zone celebrations in a time when they were flagged. He currently works for ESPN as an analyst, meaning collectors see him still each and every week.

1998 Topps Football Randy Moss Rookie Card PSA Authentic Auto 10 | eBay

The value of Moss' cards is still very strong in the hobby - a PSA Authentic (Auto 10) version of his rookie card sold recently for $399. This indicates that Moss' autograph is in high demand within the collecting world.

1999 Topps Football Champ Bailey Rookie Card

The card that will close out this mini-series on the iconic cards of the 1990s is of one of the most dominant corners the league has seen - Champ Bailey. Younger collectors and fans of the NFL might not be familiar with his name, but those who have been in the hobby long enough know how good he was. Bailey retired with 52 interceptions and earned a Hall of Fame nod for his efforts. A recent PSA 10 sale of his rookie card sold for $99.

It should be noted that it is the Collection version of the card - this was in factory sets only, meaning it cannot be pack pulled. Pack pulled versions due not have the Collection logo in the bottom right of the card.

1999 Topps Football Champ Bailey Collection Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

The final three years of the 1990s saw some great rookie cards released in Topps Football sets. Names like Peyton Manning and Randy Moss saw their first Topps cards, and they still command attention in the hobby today. Any of these cards would be great additions to one's collection.