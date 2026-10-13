Munetaka Murakami is Honored to be a Topps Cover Athlete

While the 2026 season didn't end the way Munetaka Murakami or the White Sox wanted, there was a lot to be proud of about this season. The White Sox made the playoffs, for starters. Munetaka Murakami was one of the top rookies in the AL this season. In the latter half of the season, that translated to Murakami being recognized by Topps and Fanatics, as he was chosen as the cover athlete for 2026 Bowman Chrome and the 2026 Update Series, which releases tomorrow.

With Update Series releasing tomorrow, we got a chance to ask Murakami a few questions about his rise to fame in the United States, his first card, and more.

On Being a Cover Athlete for Topps and Bowman

2026 Update Series | Topps

While Munetaka Murakami came over with a lot of fanfare, it doesn't always translate into success, and downstream of that is hobby success, but Murakami came over and became a star. So how did it feel to be on the cover of some of the biggest releases of the year, and what does it mean for it to happen so quickly in his time in MLB?

"It's a huge honor. I know how important baseball cards are to fans and collectors around the world, and I understand the history that comes with being featured on the Bowman Chrome. To be included on the cover is very humbling, and I hope it creates even more excitement for baseball in the United States and Japan."

Some players collect their first cards; some don't, but at 26, Murakami is not your average rookie. He's had cards out for a while. So what was it like seeing his very first card?

"When I saw one of my first baseball cards, it was a really cool moment. As a kid, you dream about becoming a professional player, and seeing yourself on a baseball card makes it feel real. I was excited to share it with my family and friends, and it became something I wanted to keep as a reminder of how far I'd come."

Munetaka Murakami's Favorite Card

Munetaka Murkami 2023 Bowman Chrome WBC Flag /5 | Card Ladder

Your first card won't always be your favorite card, and Murakami had a very specific card in mind for his personal favorite.

"I think the stories and memories attached to certain cards are what make them special, so it is hard to choose one. I do really like the 2023 World Baseball Classic cards because it was a special experience representing Japan and winning that year."

One key difference between players and collectors, the connection to events can mean more than a 1st Bowman or a signature rookie card, so it is always awesome to hear what a players favorite card is.

Is There a Big Collecting Culture in the White Sox Clubhouse?

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) celebrates after scoring during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Chicago's north side, the Cubs have a clubhouse ritual where players send staff over to the CardVault across the street to grab boxes for the players to rip. Justin Steele has detailed on Sports Cards Nonsense that the team loves ripping together. So asked if the same can be said on the southside.

"There are some guys who enjoy cards and collecting, and it’s fun to see players get excited about it the same way fans do. Cards are a great way to bring people together across different generations and backgrounds"

So it doesn't quite sound like the same level of collecting, but there is some in the clubhouse, it sounds like.

I wrapped up my questions asking about any future stars of Japan he would personally collect.

"There is so much talent in Japan right now that it would be difficult to choose just one player. In general, I think fans are seeing how strong Japanese baseball is, and there are many players who have the potential to become stars on a global stage."

While Murakami won't commit to one player, we did highlight one this week, Teruaki Sato.