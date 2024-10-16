2024 Topps Allen & Ginter: Relics, Autographs And … Hot Dogs?
Allen & Ginter -- the 19th century-themed baseball card set -- will be out right in time for the World Series.
The set, slated to be released on Oct. 30, features some of baseball’s biggest stars, pop culture and entertainment figures and non-sports subjects.
Ahead of its release, here are three things to watch for if you decide to buy this product:
Base cards and parallels:
Hobby boxes feature 24 packs with eight cards per pack. Blaster boxes come with eight six-card packs.
The base set, featuring 300 cards, is highlighted by MLB players of both the past and present, rookies, athletes from other sports and pop culture personalities.
The cards also come in a variety of parallels, short prints and chrome variations. Mini cards, as in years past, are also available. You can check out the complete checklist here.
Relics and autographs:
This is a product loaded with relics and autographs.
Let’s start with relics. Full-size relics have two different designs. Mini Relics will focus on current and former players. DNA relics will again feature ancient fossils. Cut Signatures are all 1-of-1. Relic Cut Signatures feature the autograph along with a jersey or bat relic. Those are also 1-of-1.
Signatures, meanwhile, are framed Mini Baseball Autographs. More than 150 players are available -- both past and present ballplayers -- in addition to these are more than 50 stars that include Usain Bolt and Chuck Norris.
Inserts:
Like other Topps products and past A&G sets, this year’s product is also loaded with insert cards.
The inserts, both in standard-sized minis -- are littered throughout. Baseball inserts include In Action Variations and Cycle Succession. Among the minis are Rookie Design Variations and short-printed 2023 World Series Champion and Uniform Countdown cards.
Perhaps the most fun of all these inserts are called Ballpark Bites. Available as both in a mini card and oversized boxloaders, the cards put a spotlight on the snacks -- like the chili dog -- available at the ballpark.
The set, currently available for pre-order, sold out this week on the Topps website.