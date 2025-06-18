2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Roki Sasaki Rookie Cards Have Arrived
While highly-touted rookie pitcher Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been out injured after struggling during his debut MLB season, there's no doubt that he has elite potential, and remains one of the showcase rookies of Topps' Class of 2025. While Sasaki did not appear in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, he is one of the most highly-featured rookies in the recently-released Series 2 offering. Sasaki appears in base, variations, inserts, and autographs throughout the set. Let's look at some of his much-anticipated rookie cards, and how they've been received in the week since 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 was released.
Roki Sasaki appears in both the popular 1990 Topps Baseball insert, as well as the No Name Variation, which pays homage to Frank Thomas' famous no-name rookie card. That this is also Sasaki's RC may well bring even more attention and value to this card. At writing, it's the top sale of a Sasaki Series 2 card, fetching $2,000 on June 13.
Speaking of popular inserts, the K-Zone short-print has been one of the most coveted inserts from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 so far. Card Ladder registers four sales of Sasaki's K-Zone at writing, including one of the rarer 'reverse' K-Zone card, ranging from $211 - $499, with the reverse card selling for the highest so far.
For comparison, Paul Skenes' K-Zone insert card has sold seven times. The top sale is also for a reverse, at $850. The other six K-Zone cards have ranged from $328 - $438, showing that despite his struggles, and his injury, Sasaki is still a player The Hobby is after.
Roki Sasaki's Real One Flagship Auto card also figures to be a chase card from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. At writing, three redemptions have sold, per Card Ladder, for $363, $360, and $260.
Another fun addition to this year's release, is the short-print Hot Dog parallel, a quirky and intriguing design that should do well. Sasaki's Hot Dog card sold twice on June 16, each time for $140. At writing, that is the top sale of a Hot Dog card for any player in the set. Mookie Betts was second, at $75.
While we've yet to see a ton of movement on the secondary market, a glance at eBay offers a chance to see how the market is trying to set itself in the days and weeks after the release of these new Sasaki rookie cards. This Gold Foil numbered to 50 is listed at $225.
At the very top, is this Sasaki FoilFractor 1/1. Listed for auction at $26,999 with a Buy Now price of $49,999. At writing, there have been no bids, and the auction is slated to end in two days time.
Roki Sasaki is an intriguing player at this moment in The Hobby. A much-hyped pitcher who was nothing short of a superstar in Japan, he's had a tough time adjusting to MLB. Still, he's got fantastic stuff, and his domination in Japan has to count for something. He's been named 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball's cover athlete. There's clearly still a market for Sasaki, and it will be fascinating to monitor as more of his rookie cards hit the market.