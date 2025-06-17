3 Short-Print Rookie Cards to Chase in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2
One of the most exciting parts of the release of any Topps Baseball Series 2 release is the chance to chase some of the game's most promising rookies. This year is no different, and today, we're starting a series that will look at some of the highlights from the rookie class of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. Let's begin with three players who got the short-print treatment in this year's set.
Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox
Kristian Campbell's quick rise from fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft to his big league debut in March propelled his cards on a similar trajectory, as the Boston Red Sox prospect became one of the players to chase in Spring Training and the early part of the season. A great start in March and April has given way to some growing pains, but the talent is plain to see. Campbell's ability at the plate and versatility in the field make him a big part of Boston's new Big Three alongside highly-touted prospects Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. The trio has already met back up at the big league level, and the future is bright in Beantown - despite the recent trade of Rafael Devers.
Campbell's first Topps base rookie card is to be found in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2, as a short print. At writing, the card has sold for betwen $55 - $150. Campbell's first MLB home run was commemorated with a Topps NOW card, which as sold for as much as $323, for a Red Foil version numbered to 5.
Cam Smith, Houston Astros
.Cam Smith arrived in Houston as the main piece in the much-discussed trade of All-Star Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. He's already become the Astros' everyday Right Fielder, flashing potential during what has been a solid rookie season. On Saturday, he had his first career walk-off single against Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.
Card Ladder, at writing, has already registered 18 sales of Smith's Base RC short-print, ranging from $62 - $120. On March 31, a new record for the top sale of a Cam Smith card came when this 2024 Bowman Draft Sapphire Edition Auto 1/1 sold for over $37,000 at auction through Goldin.
Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs
Matt Shaw broke camp with the Cubs, making his MLB Debut in the historic two-game series in Tokyo against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Some early struggles led to a demotion, but he returned to the big leagues on May 19, and put together a great stretch, batting .359 in his first 11 games back in The Show. While his rookie campaign has been up-and-down, he remains a big part of the Cubs' future. Ranked 54th in MLB Pipeline's 2024 Top 100 prospects, Shaw has looked more confident in his second stint with the team.
Shaw is the third of three rookies to get a Base rookie card short print in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. At writing, Card Ladder registers 16 sales of the card, ranging from $70 - $185, showing there's still real interest in The Hobby for the potential star Third Baseman.