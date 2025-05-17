Better Cards? Judge vs Ohtani
There are two men in this world that are simply changing baseball by the day. One is a Bronx behemoth that is rewriting the home run record with every swing. The other is a two-way phenom from Japan, who is redefining the capabilities on a baseball diamond. Both of them together, in the same league, at the same time? Yes, both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are changing baseball, and they are also shaping the sports card market. However, who’s cards truly reign supreme over the other? Is there a way to even dictate that? Measuring both superstars' most iconic cards will allow us to compare each market and gauge who stands tall in the hobby.
*The comparison will stem from the same product/type of card*
Bowman Chrome Rookie Autos
Aaron Judge
As a staple of every MLB player’s card collection, highlighting the Bowman Chrome Autographed cards seems paramount in the comparison of markets. It is also important to note that sales prices will be within the last 30 days, and not whenever Judge and Ohtani were rookies. Judge’s last raw Bowman Chrome Auto sold in February of this year for $1,100, while a PSA 10 sold a week ago for $4,200.
Shohei Ohtani
Likewise, we will be looking at Ohtani’s Bowman Chrome Rookie Auto to see how it matches up. Since some may forget, it is of importance to note that this card is his “batting” card, while he also has his “pitching” card. Since the comparison is being made with Judge, it seems only fair to have Ohtani’s batting card (but Ohtani gets a fraction of a nod for having both…incredibly remarkable). This card sold raw almost a year ago for $2,000, while a PSA 10 sold in December of last year (offseason) for $12,000. While many may argue who is more valuable for their respective teams, the numbers do not lie in round one…Ohtani takes the cake.
Topps Chrome Rookie Debut
Aaron Judge
For round two, Topps Chrome Rookie Debut will serve the purpose of looking at lower/medium end cards that many collectors still may be holding onto, or many people may be flipping more frequently. Judge’s Topps Chrome Rookie Debut cards are actually all rising over the past month, as opposed to Ohtani’s, which are all declining. Judge’s raw card last sold on May 10th for $70, while a PSA 10 sold for $150 three days ago.
Shohei Ohtani
As stated before, Ohtani’s Topps Chrome Rookie Debut cards have been subtly declining over the past month, but it hasn’t been enough to impact his market at all. This card in raw form last sold for $88 three days ago, while a PSA 10 sold for $192 four days ago. Ohtani is ever so slightly ahead of Judge again in round two, however, the gap closed in that round.
2022 Absolute Kaboom
Aaron Judge
Round three will be Kaboom or Kabust for Judge and Ohtani as they face off with one of the hobbies most loved inserts. Judge’s raw Kaboom last sold on April 9th for $835, while a PSA 10 sold for $2,000 on January 29th of this year. Those are very strong numbers for inserts of non-rookie years, so let’s see how Ohtani compares.
Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani’s last raw Kaboom sold for $700 on March 12th of this year, while a PSA 10 sold for $2,925 on March 20th. Judge did have Ohtani beat with his raw Kaboom’s, however, a PSA 10 Kaboom of Ohtani seems to bring higher value to the table.
While Shohei Ohtani seemed to outlast the high sales of Aaron Judge’s cards, it certainly serves as a reminder to collectors, investors, and fans that we are privileged to watch two of the greatest baseball players to ever step on the diamond at the same exact time period. These two are not only rewriting history, they are reshaping the landscape for the sports card and collectibles industry.