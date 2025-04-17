How Do Paige Bueckers' Card Prices Compare to Caitlin Clark?
With the 2025 WNBA draft behind us it’s time to analyze how the current draft class will compare to last year’s, and more importantly, what it means for their card prices. This year’s class was headlined by Paige Bueckers - former Wooden Award winner, Naismith Trophy winner, National College Player of the Year, and other notable accolades that put her in the same conversation as 2024 greats, like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
Having more players of that caliber join the league is great for the game, but the question remains - how will the 2025 draft class stack up in the long run against the 2024 class? And how will Paige Bueckers' cards compare to that of Caitlin Clark?
Let’s not forget that since Clark joined the league we've witnessed the price of Prizm WNBA hobby boxes increase from $200-300 in 2023 to over $1,000 in 2024.
While Bueckers doesn’t yet have a true rookie card in her Dallas Wings jersey, she and Caitlin Clark both have Bowman 1st cards from Bowman University Chrome from their respective years. Bowman 1st cards are essentially a player’s first card ahead of their true rookie cards.
Luckily, using platforms, like ALT, we are able to view the prices of graded sports cards over time.
At the time of this article, Clark’s base Bowman 1st PSA 10s have been selling for around $140. You can find sales as low as $99, but that number was as high as $200 at the time of the 2024 Draft.
In comparison, while Bueckers’ base Bowman 1st PSA 10s have typically sold for about $70 - around half the value of Clark’s - we’ve seen it reach as high as $100 as of late thanks to the hype surrounding the WNBA draft.
With the season only a couple of weeks away, only time will tell whether she has what it takes to play on the biggest stage, and whether her card prices can compete with Clark's.