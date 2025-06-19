Collectibles On SI

Labubu: Cute, Creepy, and Collectible

From mystery boxes to auction blocks, Labubu has captured hearts—and wallets—around the globe.

Lucas Mast

Labubu, the vinyl plush doll collectors crave.
Labubu, the vinyl plush doll collectors crave.

What began as a whimsical character in a Hong Kong graphic novel has now evolved into a worldwide collecting craze, with the keychain creature often seen dangling from purses and backpacks worldwide. Labubu, with its signature elfin ears, toothy grin, and expressive eyes, is the breakout star of The Monsters series created by artist Kasing Lung. 

Since its debut in 2015, the impish figure has evolved from indie oddity to fashion-forward status symbol—bolstered by celebrity sightings, high-profile collaborations, and jaw-dropping auction results.

One of the many Labubus showcased at labubu_shop's Instagram.
One of the many Labubus showcased at labubu_shop's Instagram.

A Monster is Born
Kasing Lung, a Hong Kong-born artist raised in the Netherlands, introduced Labubu in his Monsters Trilogy graphic novels starting in 2015. Inspired by Nordic mythology, the charmingly offbeat character morphed into vinyl and plush collectibles via How2Work. The real turning point came in 2019 when Lung teamed with Pop Mart, the Beijing-based blind-box powerhouse. Together, they turned Labubu into a collectible phenomenon.

The Power of Surprise and Style
The thrill of the unknown drives the blind box craze. Collectors don't know which Labubu they're getting until they open the package, fueling a feverish chase for secret variants—like the elusive Chestnut Cocoa edition (1:72 odds). With more than 300 designs—from seasonal themes to fashion collabs with Sacai and Carhartt—the line never grows stale. And since these toys double as bag charms and pendants, they’ve infiltrated runways, red carpets, and TikTok feeds.

Sacai X Seventeen Labubus recently listed on Pharrell Williams' Joopiter auction platform.
Sacai X Seventeen Labubus recently listed on Pharrell Williams' Joopiter auction platform.

Behind the Brand: Pop Mart
Pop Mart, founded in 2010, revolutionized the toy industry with its blind-box model. The company went public in 2020 and now operates hundreds of stores and vending “roboshops” worldwide. Its artist-first strategy—teaming with creators like Lung—has turned playful characters into must-have collector's items, resulting in explosive growth for the company and its founder, Wang Ning.

From $30 to $170,000
A single blind box may cost $15–30, but rare editions can fetch thousands—or even six figures. In June 2025, at the first-ever Labubu-exclusive auction in Beijing, a 4-foot mint-green Labubu set a record by selling for around $170,000. A towering 5-foot brown version also drew over $130,000, while a “Three Wise Labubu” trio sold for more than $81,000. The auction sold all 48 lots, totaling over $520,000 in sales by more than 1,000 bidders. 

Star of 'White Lotus' and Blackpink singer Lisa is a noted Labubu collector.
Star of 'White Lotus' and Blackpink singer Lisa is a noted Labubu collector.

A Celebrity Cult Following

These staggering prices illustrate how Labubu has transcended toy status to become collectible art—flaunted by celebrities including Rihanna, Blackpink’s Lisa, Simone Biles, and Hailey Bieber. Yet the craze has also spawned counterfeits—nicknamed “Lafufus”—forcing collectors to carefully vet authenticity.

Tom Brady on a recent trip to Japan with a Labubu.
Tom Brady on a recent trip to Japan with a Labubu.

Labubu’s rise proves that clever design, surprise, and community can turn plush toys into cultural phenomena. Whether dangling from purses or commanding six-figure bids, Labubu has earned its place as the collectible icon of our era.

