Collector Turns $12 into $518k

Last summer during the Olympics in Paris, superstars from every NBA team competed for a gold medal in basketball. In years past, we've seen players opt out or not take the tournament as seriously, but this year felt different. For Team USA, it felt like a changing of the guard, as players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were seemingly participating in their final Olympic run.
Throughout the tournament, Topps released cards from their signature brand, Topps Now, to commemorate the biggest moments. LeBron, Curry, and Durant each received their own cards, complete with 1/1 autographs, and Curry had two.
Last season, Topps introduced a major change to their Topps Now product. Instead of selling the 1/1 autographs directly, they would be randomly given to one collector who purchased the card during the print window.
This shift skyrocketed the print runs, as collectors were now chasing the chance at pulling a 1/1 autograph of a top player. That change led to a massive number of orders, especially for the cards featuring the biggest names on Team USA.
One of those Curry cards shattered records, with a print run of 588,030. However, the 1/1 autograph from that card is still missing.
Curry’s two cards each had massive print runs, with both nearly reaching 90,000 copies.
Those cards eventually led to the sale of both 1/1 autographs through Goldin Auctions’ Spring 100 Auction. The 1/1 from Card #22 sold for $79,460, while the other card, commemorating the gold medal game and sold for an astounding $518,500.
Both sales now rank among the most expensive Topps Now cards ever sold, alongside three Shohei Ohtani cards that were part of last year’s revamped 1/1 autograph promotion.
With a $500K sale now on the books, it puts into perspective what the Triple Auto, featuring LeBron, Curry, and Durant could eventually be worth. If (or when) that card is found, it could easily command a million-dollar price tag. Although it’s not an NBA-licensed card, it would still mark the first-ever autograph card to feature LeBron, Curry, and Durant together.