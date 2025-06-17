Collectibles On SI

Collector Turns $12 into $518k

The two 1/1 Steph Curry team USA cards were found and recently sold

Adam Palmer

Jan 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before receiving his special Championship Ring in recognition of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team’s gold medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before receiving his special Championship Ring in recognition of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team’s gold medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last summer during the Olympics in Paris, superstars from every NBA team competed for a gold medal in basketball. In years past, we've seen players opt out or not take the tournament as seriously, but this year felt different. For Team USA, it felt like a changing of the guard, as players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were seemingly participating in their final Olympic run.

Throughout the tournament, Topps released cards from their signature brand, Topps Now, to commemorate the biggest moments. LeBron, Curry, and Durant each received their own cards, complete with 1/1 autographs, and Curry had two.

Last season, Topps introduced a major change to their Topps Now product. Instead of selling the 1/1 autographs directly, they would be randomly given to one collector who purchased the card during the print window.

This shift skyrocketed the print runs, as collectors were now chasing the chance at pulling a 1/1 autograph of a top player. That change led to a massive number of orders, especially for the cards featuring the biggest names on Team USA.

Steph/KD/LeBron triple autograph
Steph/KD/LeBron triple autograph / https://x.com/Topps/status/1822397589532143864

One of those Curry cards shattered records, with a print run of 588,030. However, the 1/1 autograph from that card is still missing.

Curry’s two cards each had massive print runs, with both nearly reaching 90,000 copies.

Steph Curry Topps Now USA Cards
Steph Curry Topps Now USA Cards / Images Courtesy of Topps.com

Those cards eventually led to the sale of both 1/1 autographs through Goldin Auctions’ Spring 100 Auction. The 1/1 from Card #22 sold for $79,460, while the other card, commemorating the gold medal game and sold for an astounding $518,500.

Both sales now rank among the most expensive Topps Now cards ever sold, alongside three Shohei Ohtani cards that were part of last year’s revamped 1/1 autograph promotion.

RELATED: Rare Steph Curry 1/1 Auto Card Has Finally Been Found

With a $500K sale now on the books, it puts into perspective what the Triple Auto, featuring LeBron, Curry, and Durant could eventually be worth. If (or when) that card is found, it could easily command a million-dollar price tag. Although it’s not an NBA-licensed card, it would still mark the first-ever autograph card to feature LeBron, Curry, and Durant together.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

Home/News