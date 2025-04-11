Rare Steph Curry 1/1 Auto Card Has Finally Been Found
During last summer’s Olympics, Topps announced they would be producing a historic card to be awarded to one random collector who purchased the Topps Now card.
Related: The Best Lebron James Basketball Cards
Collectors are still searching for that triple autograph card—even after 588,030 cards were ordered. This marked a first in several categories for Topps when it comes to basketball cards.
Topps adding a 1/1 autograph to the Topps Now product was a big shift from what they had done previously. In the past, collectors could purchase a 1/1 card outright, but that typically cost thousands of dollars.
Around the same time, Topps also released a Shohei Ohtani card with a similar 1/1 autograph concept. That card commemorated his 50 home run / 50 stolen base season and sold 653,737 copies.
While Team USA was competing in the Olympics, Topps released individual cards for each of the players featured on the triple autograph card. LeBron James’s card sold 35,553 copies, and Kevin Durant’s sold 21,920. Stephen Curry had two cards that sold 88,735 and 89,838 copies, respectively.
After almost six months, a collector finally redeemed the 1/1 autograph for the card that sold 88,735 copies which is card 22 on that Olympic checklist.
Related: Content Creator Finds Rare Topps Chrome Basketball Pack in Walmart Tin
When high-profile cards like this are pulled, they often surface on social media. That’s why many collectors are surprised the triple autograph card has yet to appear online. With speculation that the card could be worth seven figures, some believe the winner may be holding off on redeeming it. However, according to Topps, the card is still unclaimed and in their possession.
Topps is set to begin producing licensed NBA basketball cards later this year. Until then, the USA Basketball cards remain the only licensed basketball cards they’ve produced since Panini took over the license in the early 2010s.
Topps has continued to produce unlicensed basketball and football cards (both licenses currently held by Panini), but collectors overwhelmingly prefer licensed products. With a long history in basketball cards, there’s a lot of anticipation and excitement about Topps re-entering the licensed space.