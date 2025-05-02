John Mayer and Francisco Lindor Topps Now Card is Hot Enough to Burn a Room
John Mayer's Topps Now card with Francisco Lindor is a wonderland of collecting goodness. There's no stopping this train as Topps continues to merge entertainment and sports. The card commemorates Mayer's first pitch at Citi Field on April 29. Lindor caught the ball from the longtime Mets fan.
RELATED: Fanatics Launches Bowman Red Rookie Redemption Program
Some lucky collectors will receive dual autographed cards of Lindor and Mayer. There will be 41 dual-autographed cards sent to collectors in various print runs, including /25, /10, /5, and a 1/1.
Fans can order cards on the Topps website until May 2 at 6:30 PM ET. The base cards sell for $11.99 each, with different prices when ordered in bundles. In addition to the dual-autographed cards, there will be foil parallels numbered /50 and lower.
In the ceremonial first pitch, Mayer put the right amount of force behind the pitch before allowing gravity to take effect. After the pitch, Lindor handed Mayer the ball back, and the duo took the picture featured on the Topps Now card.
RELATED: Dual Logoman Autographed Patch Cards Set To Debut In 2024 Topps Dynasty Baseball
The most recent Lindor Topps Now card with randomly inserted autographs had a print run of 3,875. Will a dual-autographed card of Lindor and Mayer reach a higher print run? For just a few more hours, while sales are tallied up, we'll just have to keep on waiting for the print run to change.