Five Key Panini Basketball Cards of 2016

The 2016 Noir Kobe Bryant Spotlight Signatures /125 #6 Raw set an all-time high when it sold for $16,651.00 (Sep 27, 2021) via Auction with eBay. The card sold for $7,999.99 (Jun 09, 2020) a year ago. It's up 108.14% ($8,651.01). pic.twitter.com/ffqGQNZJK0