Five Must Have Cards for the Grant Hill Collector
Grant Hill remains one of the biggest 'what-ifs' in NBA history. He amassed seven All-star appearances, an All-NBA First Team nod, and NBA Rookie of the Year in 1994. Not to mention a two-time collegiate champion with Duke University. Although this is a hall-of-fame-caliber career, injuries hampered Hill reaching new heights.
After a sign-and-trade deal that sent Hill to the Orlando Magic, he injured his ankle. And the subsequent surgery led to a very serious MRSA infection that led to many missed games during a majority of his Magic tenure.
But he still holds a place among basketball fans, collectors, and enthusiasts. Here are five must have cards for any Grant Hill collector.
#5 - PSA 10 1994 Upper Deck #157
The first one is a very basic base card, but an important one. Grant Hill's rookie 1994 Upper Deck represents one of the first professional cards to his name. The image is just a straight shot of a young Grant Hill in the classic red, white, and blue Pistons uniform, palming a ball. It's set in front of an abstract background with the gold text and iconic Upper Deck logo.
This card is relatively inexpensive, with the latest one, according to Card Ladder, sold for $89.95 on March 21, 2025. The card peaked at $166.66 on February 27, 2021.
#4 - PSA 10 1998 Skybox Thunder Noyz Boyz Die-Cut Insert
The second card on the list is one of the famous late 90s die cut inserts. The 1998 Skybox Thunder Noyz Boyz Die-Cut insert of Grant Hill is highly collectible. It's a very famous insert and a die-cut to go with it. So any graded a PSA 10 is huge, given all the edges and corners die-cut cards have for condition vulnerability.
The latest sale, according to Card Ladder, was on June 6, 2025 and went for $750. Sales history shows this card peaking with a sale of $925 on July 20, 2023.
#3 - PSA 10 1997 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya
Number 3 on this list continues the late 90s die-cut insert trend. The Jambalaya, an oval shaped die-cut with all the name and info of the player on the face. The stretched out Hill, looking like he's going up for a layup, on top of a green and orange split background, emulating graffiti.
The PSA 10 version of this card hit a high sale of $3,549 on February 21, 2021. The latest sale, according to Card Ladder, was for $3,120 on August 23, 2023.
#2 - PSA 10 1994 Topps Finest Refractor w/ Coating
The fourth card is a classic. Mostly because it is one of the earliest refractors by Topps. It came with a clear plastic coating, aimed at protecting the surface but as the years past it came to be kind of a novelty, as companies no longer offer the coating, with the exception of some mystery cards.
This card went for a high of $2,025, according to Card Ladder, on July 29, 2024. This card peaked at $3,300 on December 13, 2021.
#1 - PSA 5 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Green
The top card on this list is a Precious Metal Gem. His 1997 Metal Universe Green Precious Metal Gem, in a PSA 5 is hardly a card the average collector can acquire. But you can't have a list without this card if they printed one for that player. The PMG craze has been going bonkers lately, with a sale of a Jerry Stackhouse PSA 5 going for mover $30,000 at the beginning of the month.
The only sale recorded by Card Ladder occurred on February 8 in 2023. That card sold for an astonishing $46,800.