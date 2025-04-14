Collectibles On SI

Francisco Lindor Signs Exclusive Deal with Topps

Lindor, who has not had pack pulled autos since 2020, will have his first in a Mets uniform.

Cole Benz

Apr 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is introduced before the Mets home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is introduced before the Mets home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Announced via social media today, Topps has signed Francisco Lindor to an exclusive card and memorabilia deal. According to the announcement, this is the first time since 2020 that collectors will be able to pull pack-pulled, licensed autos of the All-Star shortstop.

This also means, this is the first time he will have pack-pulled autos of him in a Mets uniform. His last signed cards were with him in a Cleveland uniform. He was traded and extended by the Mets just prior to the 2021 season.

Francisco Lindor
2020 Topps Tier One Francisco Lindor autographed card. / eBay.com | https://shorturl.at/5GOmF

One of his last, and higher end, pack pulled autos came out of 2020 Topps Tier One. The thick cardstock, numbered to 100, features his famous double loop signature in blue ink.

Lindor could be considered one of those underrated players as far as the hobby goes. He's a four-time All-star and has won multiple Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger Awards. He's traditionally had a slower start to his seasons, which is probably why he only has four All-star nods. If not for Shohei Ohtani, Lindor would have been in the running for NL MVP last season.

And now collectors will be able to chase his autographs. The social media announcement post also mentions memorabilia, so that sounds like he could have signed balls and jerseys, not just cardboard.

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

