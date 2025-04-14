Francisco Lindor Signs Exclusive Deal with Topps
Announced via social media today, Topps has signed Francisco Lindor to an exclusive card and memorabilia deal. According to the announcement, this is the first time since 2020 that collectors will be able to pull pack-pulled, licensed autos of the All-Star shortstop.
This also means, this is the first time he will have pack-pulled autos of him in a Mets uniform. His last signed cards were with him in a Cleveland uniform. He was traded and extended by the Mets just prior to the 2021 season.
One of his last, and higher end, pack pulled autos came out of 2020 Topps Tier One. The thick cardstock, numbered to 100, features his famous double loop signature in blue ink.
Lindor could be considered one of those underrated players as far as the hobby goes. He's a four-time All-star and has won multiple Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger Awards. He's traditionally had a slower start to his seasons, which is probably why he only has four All-star nods. If not for Shohei Ohtani, Lindor would have been in the running for NL MVP last season.
And now collectors will be able to chase his autographs. The social media announcement post also mentions memorabilia, so that sounds like he could have signed balls and jerseys, not just cardboard.