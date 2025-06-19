Is Blaze Jordan next-up for the Boston Red Sox?
This season, the Boston Red Sox have called-up Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Roman Anthony, marking a new-wave of talent taking over Fenway Park. The youth movement is certainly underway, with Anthony being the youngest player in the MLB. Another prospect that has the potential to be called-up this season, has been tearing it up in the minor leagues for the Red Sox; Blaze Jordan.
Jordan was drafted 89th overall (third-round) in the 2020 MLB Draft. Making headlines for a power-bat beyond his years, Jordan came into the Red Sox organization as a highly touted prospect. Playing the entirety of the 2024 season in Double-A, with two stints on the IL, Jordan got passed up by other prospects along the way. Though Jordan was drafted a full season before the first of the Big Three (Campbell, Mayer, and Anthony) with Mayer being drafted in 2021, Jordan is the same age as Mayer and Campbell; so maybe his time has finally come.
This season through 56 games (200 at-bats), Jordan is batting .315, with 7 home runs, 44 RBIs, a .910 OPS, while slugging .515. Jordan was called up to Triple-A on June 3rd, after being named both the Eastern League Player of the Week, and the Player of the Month for May. In the month of May, Jordan recorded 10 multi-hit games, and led the Eastern League in average (.390), hits (32), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.161).
The timeline for an MLB call-up for Jordan could potentially be on the fast track after the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers earlier this week. Devers played third base for his entire career in Boston, until the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal this offseason. Bregman has been out since May 23 with a quad strain, but is looking to return before the MLB All-Star break. Mayer was called up as a result of Bregman's injury, but Mayer has primarily played shortstop in his career. Jordan, the Red Sox No.29 overall prospect, has played third base primarily, and none of the 28 prospects in the Red Sox organization “ahead” of Jordan play third base. If an injury happens in the Red Sox infield, this could hold good news for Jordan.
How has Jordan's performance affected his sports cards?
1. The most sought after: 2021 First Bowman Chrome Autograph PSA 10 (POP 124)
For most baseball prospects, the most sought after rookie/prospect card is their First Bowman Chrome autograph; and that's no different for Jordan. The last three sales of this card averaged $103.04. Before the minor league season began (April 4th) the three sales that took place averaged $41.66, marking a 147% ($61.38) increase. Sales data provided by Card Ladder.
2. The largest sale: 2021 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Purple Refractor Auto /10 BGS 9.5/10 (POP 1)
On April 17th, Jordan's 2021 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Purple Refractor Auto /10 BGS 9.5/10 (POP 1) sold for $1,500 on Alt (auction). This sale isn't in the Top 50 of Jordan’s all-time sales, but it is the highest since the start of the MILB season (April 4th) and the highest sale in 2025.